Luxury spending at NPRA puts pension security at risk — Minority

Audio By Carbonatix
Minority Spokesperson on Proper Governance and Accountability, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has raised alarm over what he describes as growing instances of luxury expenditure within Ghana’s pension administration system, warning that such practices threaten the financial security of contributors.
He cited the reported procurement of seven Land Cruiser vehicles at GH¢ 15 million as a key example, questioning whether such expenditure aligns with the core mandate of protecting pension funds.
“Pension funds are not instruments for prestige projects or executive comfort,” he stressed, adding that every cedi spent must directly contribute to improving retirement outcomes for Ghanaian workers.
Mr Assafuah argued that decisions of this nature must be subjected to strict scrutiny, including verification of procurement processes, board approvals and demonstrated necessity.
He warned that failure to uphold these standards risks weakening public confidence in the system.
He is therefore calling on oversight institutions, including the Auditor-General and anti-corruption bodies, to examine such expenditures and ensure full accountability.
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