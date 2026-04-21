Old Tafo MP to distribute 10,000 mathematical sets to BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo and former Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, is set to distribute 10,000 mathematical sets to candidates preparing for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) as part of efforts to support education in the constituency.

The initiative, scheduled for April 22, 2026, forms part of an annual intervention aimed at equipping final-year junior high school students with essential examination materials and boosting their confidence ahead of the nationwide exams.

According to the MP, the exercise underscores his commitment to investing in education and ensuring that no candidate is disadvantaged due to a lack of basic learning tools. The distribution has become a consistent feature of his support for students in Old Tafo, reflecting what he describes as a “tradition of impact.”

He noted that providing mathematical sets, an essential requirement for the BECE,?not only eases the financial burden on parents but also motivates students to take their studies seriously and approach the exams with confidence.

Over the years, the initiative has benefited thousands of candidates across the constituency, with education stakeholders praising the move as timely, thoughtful, and impactful in improving academic outcomes.

Mr. Assafuah reiterated that education remains a key priority, emphasizing that empowering students today is critical to building a stronger future for the community and the country at large. He added that such interventions will be sustained and, where possible, expanded to reach even more students in the years ahead.

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