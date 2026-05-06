Old Tafo Assembly cracks down on encroachment at Atimatim Junction

Authorities in the Old Tafo Municipality have warned residents and traders to comply with sanitation regulations and remove unauthorised structures, following a clean-up and decongestion exercise at Atimatim Junction.

The exercise, carried out in line with the National Sanitation Day directive, involved assembly members, task force personnel and residents. Activities included clearing waste, removing containers and desilting choked drains in the area.

Municipal Chief Executive for Old Tafo, Abubakar Sadiq, urged residents to take sanitation seriously and follow directives from national leadership.

“I will advise the residents to take the sanitation exercise seriously,” he said, referencing calls by President John Dramani Mahama and Ashanti Regional Minister Frank Amoakohene.

He warned that structures placed in unauthorised locations would be removed to ensure proper planning.

“Anyone who has situated his container or building on an unauthorised area, we are going to remove it,” he stated.

On waste management, he said sanitation by-laws would be enforced and cautioned against indiscriminate dumping.

“Whoever we see throwing rubbish anyhow, the environmental health officers will be around to make sure that we enforce the law,” he said, adding that offenders would be fined.

The exercise focused on ongoing challenges at Atimatim Junction, where encroachment and poor drainage have contributed to traffic congestion and flooding.

Municipal NADMO Director, Mohammed Musah, said the exercise is aimed at restoring order and improving safety.

“The work we are doing here is not wickedness or hatred but to ease congestion of humans, cars, and to promote cleanliness,” he said.

He added that roadside structures would be cleared to improve visibility for pedestrians and drivers and reduce accidents.

Some traders expressed concern about the exercise. A trader in the area, Ama Agyeiwaa, said they were informed in advance.

“We were given letters and informed that there will be a clean-up exercise,” she said.

She acknowledged the drainage problem but raised concerns about what happens next.

“We are hoping that after cleaning the gutter, we will be allowed to come and sit here again,” she added.

Authorities say the exercise is necessary to improve sanitation, reduce congestion and ensure safety for residents and commuters.

The operation is part of broader efforts to enforce sanitation laws and promote cleaner communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.