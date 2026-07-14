Old Tafo, Manso Nkwanta NPP elections: Ashanti Committee insists on use of new album

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ashanti Regional Steering Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has rejected attempts to use the old album for the conduct of constituency executive elections in the Tafo and Manso Nkwanta constituencies, insisting that the newly validated album remains the only legitimate document for the process.
In a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the party on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, the Committee said polling station elections had been duly conducted across constituencies, resulting in the creation of a new and validated album containing the names of eligible delegates.
“The new album is the only approved album for the election of constituency executives,” the Committee stated, adding that “it is therefore inappropriate to revert to the old album for the selection of new executives.”
The Ashanti Regional Steering Committee maintained that it would operate strictly within the provisions of the NPP Constitution and urged the National Office to ensure that the new album is used for the upcoming elections in the two constituencies.
“Having opened nominations and elections subsequently held, any attempt to resort to the use of the old albums would be unconstitutional,” the Committee warned, adding that removing duly registered polling station executives from the album could have serious consequences for the party ahead of the 2028 general elections.
The Committee further compared the situation to the Electoral Commission conducting a limited voter registration exercise but later deciding to rely on an old register for a fresh election.
It questioned whether the NPP would accept such an arrangement if it happened in a national election, arguing that fairness, transparency and adherence to party rules must guide the resolution of the Tafo and Manso Nkwanta disputes.
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