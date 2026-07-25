Ghana seeks stronger economic partnership with Egypt ahead of 70 years of diplomatic relations

Ghana has called for closer economic cooperation with Egypt as the two countries prepare to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the government at Egypt's 74th National Day celebration in Accra, Deputy Minister for the Interior, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, said the longstanding relationship between Ghana and Egypt is based on a shared history and mutual cooperation.

Mr Terlabi acknowledged the roles played by Ghana's first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, and former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser in advancing African liberation movements, saying their leadership helped shape relations between the two countries.

He noted that the 1952 Egyptian Revolution influenced independence movements across Africa and recognised Egypt's contribution to the continent's liberation.

The Deputy Interior Minister also highlighted the activities of Egyptian companies operating in Ghana, saying their investments have contributed to economic activity, industrial development, job creation and skills development.

He further expressed appreciation to the Egyptian government for training programmes offered to Ghanaian officials through the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development.

"Opportunity exists for us to expand such engagements and identify new areas of cooperation with a view to deepening the partnership. Ghana remains committed to promoting greater private-sector collaboration," Mr Terlabi said.

On international affairs, Mr Terlabi commended Egypt's role within the African Union and the United Nations and thanked the country for supporting the recent United Nations General Assembly resolution recognising the trafficking of enslaved Africans as "the gravest crime against humanity".

He also acknowledged Egypt's participation in the High-Level Consultative Conference on the resolution, held in Accra in June 2026, describing it as a demonstration of the two countries' shared interest in issues relating to historical justice and Africa's cultural heritage.

Egypt's Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Wael Fathy, reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation with Ghana, particularly in the area of economic development.

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