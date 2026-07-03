St. Thomas Aquinas SHS wins BTS Ghana Research Project visual arts contest

St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School emerged winner of the Visual Arts Contest held as part of the first phase of the BTS Ghana Research Project Dissemination.

The event was held at the Main Conference Hall of the Ghana Library Authority in Accra on Tuesday, 30 June, 2026.

St. Mary’s Senior High School placed second, while Accra High School finished third in the competition, which gave selected senior high schools in Accra the opportunity to express their perspectives on the situation of female artists in Ghana through paintings on canvas.

The participating schools were St. Mary’s Senior High School, Accra High School, Kinbu Senior High Technical School, Wesley Grammar School, St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High School and St. John’s Grammar School.

Organised by the International Centre for Research on Women, the University of Cape Coast, Creative Arts Agency Ghana, and the Ghana Library Authority, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the event featured a panel discussion and an interactive conversation on the project’s research findings.

The initiative sought to inspire the next generation of artists by exposing them to the realities of the creative industry, while promoting gender consciousness and encouraging them to pursue careers in the arts.

The panel discussion was moderated by media personality AkosuaGold of ATV and featured Professor Georgina Yaa Oduro, Lead Researcher for the BTS Project; Professor Joshua Amo Adjei, Co-Principal Researcher for the BTS Project; Dr Richardson Fio Commey, Policy Expert and Special Aide to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts; and Ama Ablorde, Creative Director of Push Studios.

The main dissemination of the research findings with stakeholders is scheduled for later this month at AH Hotel.

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