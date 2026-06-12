Flood crisis worsening because we fail to fund solutions – Oppong Nkrumah

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has called for a fundamental shift in Ghana’s approach to tackling perennial flooding.

He argues that the country already knows the technical solutions but continues to fail in implementing them.

Contributing to a statement on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, the former Works and Housing Minister expressed sympathy for thousands of Ghanaians affected by recent floods and warned that the annual cycle of destruction should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers.

He noted that flooding has become a recurring national crisis, especially during the rainy season, with political leaders often reduced to conducting aerial inspections, wading through floodwaters, distributing relief items and offering condolences after disasters strike.

Drawing on his experience as a former sector minister, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said the problem is not a lack of engineering expertise or technical solutions. Instead, he identified inadequate funding as one of the biggest obstacles to effective flood control.

According to him, ministries and agencies responsible for flood mitigation frequently receive only a fraction of their approved budgets, making it difficult to carry out critical works such as desilting drains, dredging waterways and constructing drainage infrastructure.

He revealed that many projects remain unimplemented because less than a quarter of allocated funds are often released.

The former minister also raised concerns about poor project execution, saying some flood-control projects continue to suffer delays despite receiving donor support, grants or alternative financing.

He called for stronger supervision and accountability to ensure projects are completed on schedule.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah further criticised the weak enforcement of planning regulations, questioning why structures continue to be built in waterways and flood-prone areas only for demolition exercises to be carried out after construction is completed.

He urged authorities to hold local officials accountable for permitting illegal developments that worsen flooding.

He also cautioned against the politicisation of flood disasters, arguing that the issue has too often been used for partisan attacks rather than fostering national consensus on solutions.

According to him, Ghana’s growing flood challenge can only be addressed through sustained investment in infrastructure, improved project delivery, strict enforcement of planning laws and a collective commitment to treating flooding as a development issue rather than a political weapon.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah concluded by urging government and stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and focus on practical interventions that protect lives, property and livelihoods, stressing that the country’s resilience depends not on the availability of ideas but on the willingness to implement them.

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