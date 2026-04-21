I’m learning a lot from ‘top-quality’ Haaland – Antoine Semenyo

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has praised teammate Erling Haaland, revealing he is benefiting immensely from working alongside the prolific striker at Manchester City.

The 26-year-old, who joined City from AFC Bournemouth during the January transfer window, has made a strong start to life at the Etihad Stadium, contributing eight goals and three assists across all competitions.

Speaking on the All Out Football podcast, Semenyo highlighted the impact Haaland has had on his development, describing the Norwegian as a top professional whose qualities he is keen to emulate.

“He’s amazing… a top goalscorer. I learn a lot from him — movement, finishing — I’m adding it to my game,” he said.

Semenyo has already tasted success since his arrival, helping City secure the Carabao Cup after their victory over Arsenal.

Attention now turns to their next league fixture, where Pep Guardiola’s side will travel to Burnley at Turf Moor. A win could see City climb to the top of the Premier League table with 70 points as the title race intensifies.

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