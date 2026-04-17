Football | National

‘It was such an easy decision’ – Semenyo on choosing Ghana over England

Source: Daniel Koranteng  
  17 April 2026 3:22pm
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Antoine Semenyo has opened up on his decision to represent Ghana instead of the England, revealing that the choice was straightforward when the opportunity arose.

The Bournemouth forward, who featured for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, said he never seriously considered England because he was not in their national team plans at the time.

“I was never really in the England rankings at the time,” Semenyo explained. “Ghana came in 2021 and I just couldn't turn them down. It was such an easy decision.”

The 25-year-old also highlighted the emotional significance of the decision for his family, particularly his father, who was thrilled to see him commit to Ghana.

“My dad was so happy. He celebrated the fact that I didn't play for England. My whole family was happy, they love the Ghanaian football team,” he added.

Since pledging his international future to Ghana, Semenyo has grown into a key figure for the Black Stars and heads toward the 2026 FIFA World Cup as one of the country’s most in-form players.

His performances at club level and with the national team have strengthened his role as an important attacking option as Ghana prepares for the global showpiece.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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