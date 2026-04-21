2026 World Cup: We have the experience to face England – Antoine Semenyo

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has expressed belief in the Black Stars’ ability to hold their own against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, pointing to the squad’s experience as a key factor.
The Black Stars are scheduled to face the England national football team on June 23 in their second Group L game at the global tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Speaking on the All Out Football podcast, Semenyo admitted the challenge posed by England, now coached by Thomas Tuchel, but stressed that Ghana possess the pedigree to compete at that level.
“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be tough, especially against England, but we have a lot of experience,” he said.
Ghana will open their campaign against Panama national football team on June 17, before facing England, and will wrap up their group stage matches against Croatia national football team on June 27.
As part of their build-up, the Black Stars are expected to regroup in May for a series of preparatory games, beginning with a friendly against Mexico national football team before taking on Wales national football team on June 2.
Following disappointing group-stage exits at the 2014 and 2022 editions, attention will be on head coach Carlos Queiroz to guide the team to a stronger showing on the world stage.
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