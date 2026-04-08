Rising sachet water costs should spark a bigger conversation on plastic waste

Audio By Carbonatix
Recent signals of possible price increases in sachet water, linked to rising polymer costs, should concern us.
But beyond the immediate impact on consumers, this moment presents a deeper question worth exploring.
Plastic waste remains one of Ghana’s most visible environmental challenges. From clogged drains in our cities to polluted coastlines, the effects are hard to ignore.
Yet, what if the very problem we are struggling with could become part of the solution?
Around the world, discarded plastics are increasingly being repurposed into usable materials for new packaging.
This approach not only reduces environmental pollution but also lessens dependence on virgin raw materials derived from fossil fuels.
So why does the use of recycled plastic remain limited in Ghana?
The issue may not be a lack of technology but rather policy direction, market preferences, and enforcement gaps. If we are serious about tackling sanitation challenges and building a circular economy, then a few difficult questions deserve attention:
Why is there still a strong preference for virgin plastic over recycled alternatives in packaging?
Why do we continue to rely heavily on coloured plastics, which are harder to recycle?
Are existing standards and guidelines on recycled materials being effectively promoted and implemented?
What role should public institutions and local authorities play in driving this transition?
The conversation about rising material costs should not end with price increases. It should push us to rethink how we produce, consume, and manage plastic.
Otherwise, we may end up paying more not just at the point of purchase, but through the long-term cost of environmental neglect.
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