Christians must emulate St Augustine’s virtues — Bishop Kobina Louis

The Auxiliary Bishop of the Accra Catholic Archdiocese, Most Rev. John Kobina Louis, has urged Christians to emulate the virtues exemplified by St Augustine of Hippo and remain spiritually prepared for the return of Jesus Christ.

He said the life and teachings of St Augustine offered important lessons on Christian discipline, personal conversion, charity, perseverance and maintaining a strong relationship with God.

Most Rev. Louis made the call while delivering the homily at a Mass to commemorate the 2026 Feast of St Augustine at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka, Accra.

The Bishop, who is an alumnus of St Augustine’s College (APSU), reflected on the life of St Augustine, from his early secular years and conversion to his calling to the priesthood, consecration as Bishop of Hippo and contribution to the Catholic Church.

He also drew lessons from St Augustine’s writings in reflecting on the day’s readings from 1 Corinthians 1:17–25 and Matthew 25:1–13, particularly the parable of the ten virgins.

According to him, St Augustine viewed the ten virgins as representing the entire Church, while their virginity symbolised purity of life and disciplined use of the senses.

He said the lamp represented good works, while the oil signified love and charity, the grace of God working in the heart and the good works that should accompany faith.

Most Rev. Louis said the failure of the five foolish virgins to prepare adequately served as a warning that it was possible for a person to identify as a Christian yet remain spiritually unprepared.

‘Be ready to meet Christ’

Drawing further from St Augustine’s reflections, the Bishop said the fact that both the wise and foolish virgins fell asleep should remind Christians that death was inevitable.

The important question, he said, was whether each person would be prepared when awakened to meet the bridegroom.

He stressed that certain aspects of a person’s spiritual life could not be transferred to another at the point of judgment.

“Your holiness, charity, relationship with God, perseverance, personal conversion, etc. cannot be transferred,” he told the APSUnians gathered for the Mass.

He said Christians must therefore cultivate their own relationship with God and ensure that they have their own “oil” in preparation for Christ’s return.

Although Jesus Christ would return, he said, the timing remained unknown, making constant spiritual preparedness essential.

APSUnians attend Feast Mass

The commemorative Mass brought together several distinguished alumni of St Augustine’s College, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs Hon. Hackman Owusu-Agyemang (APSU ’61), Ing. Dr Robert Adjaye (APSU ’64), Bernard Yaw Atta-Sonno (APSU ’89 and APSU Vice President), Engr. Eric Atta-Sonno (APSU ’90 and APSU General Secretary), and Robert Oracca-Tetteh (APSU ’91 and APSU Organising Secretary).

Several year-group conveners and other members of the APSU community also attended the celebration.

The Mass was followed by a presentation from APSU ’02, the current host year group for the college’s 97th Anniversary and Speech Day.

Architect Elliot Defortse and Ing. Dr Peter Owusu Antwi, who led the year group’s legacy project, briefed members on the construction of a two-storey, 14-unit one-bedroom staff accommodation facility for St Augustine’s College.

The project has reached the first-floor slab level, with preparations underway for the installation of reinforcement rods for the concrete floor slab.

The team appealed to APSUnians and other stakeholders to support the project to enable it to be completed by the end of December 2026.

Engr. Eric Atta-Sonno, General Secretary of APSU, also urged alumni to support the initiative and help turn the vision into reality.

The 2026 Feast of St Augustine was also commemorated by APSU Central, APSU Western, APSU UK, APSU-USA and APSU Ashanti.

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