Christians urged not to hide their gifts for church development

The West Volta Presbytery Church Choirs Union (WVPCCU) of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has held its 2026 Biennial Conference, calling on Christians to desist from hiding their potential for church development.

Christians were also admonished to honour their calling to glorify God and to serve in the Kingdom of God.

Reverend Professor Daniel Yao Bruce, the Moderator of the West Volta Presbytery Church, who made the call in his message, said that self-knowledge is an essential element of worshipping God, and for this reason Christians must always seek to know their true identities when they come before God to worship.

The three-day Conference, which was held at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, at Mempeasem near East Legon in Accra, on the theme: “Cleanliness is next to Godliness, keep clean! Our commitment as choristers.”

The West Volta Presbytery Church Choirs’ Union comprises three zones and has a total of 832 choristers, with attendees from various districts and congregations.

Rev. Bruce said the theme was carefully chosen to reflect the filth and devastation we continue to inflict on the environment and Mother Earth, even after a chorus of calls from different quarters to bring the menace to a halt.

He called on citizens to be bold and speak out against all acts that threaten the environment in their communities, including galamsey practices, adding that “we should ensure that our natural resources are clean for use by present and future generations.”

Admonishing the choristers, he encouraged the various choirs to take criticisms in good faith, explaining that “people might have different perceptions about you but accept it as a basis to make a realistic judgement of yourself.

“However, you should make a change for the better if those criticisms have a just basis,” he said.

Rev. Bruce also cautioned the choir members and participants against becoming a source of misinformation that people might use as a basis for leaving the church.

He encouraged them to be steadfast in difficult times, adding that they should not allow falsehoods and misrepresentations to sway their focus and compromise their firm standing in the things of God.

He urged the church to take record-keeping seriously to preserve its history, which should benefit the church’s future generations of leaders.

“Safe record- keeping and documentation of church events in all forms is key to preserving the activities and events of the church for posterity to learn and take up the mantle of leadership,” he said.

In a goodwill message, the President of WVPCCU, Mr Benjamin Aglah, called on fellow choristers to demonstrate the sanctity of God’s creation by speaking against practices such as indiscriminate littering, dumping into drains, and destroying water bodies through galamsey, among others.

He urged the choristers to learn best practices from each other to improve upon their performance, saying, “We must discharge our responsibilities as choristers with zeal, uprightness and avoid lifestyles that would tarnish our image.”

In a welcome address, Rev. Felix Kadjahlo, the West Volta Presbytery Synod clerk and District Pastor, EPCG, Mempeasem, East Legon, noted that God desired clean hearts, holy living and lives that reflected the character of Christ.

“As ministers through music, your lives should preach to people even before your voices are heard,” he said.

In a goodwill message, Mr John Setor Dumelo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, commended the church for its spiritual and physical contribution to the development of the fortunes of the constituency.

He urged the church to continue praying for Ghana to move in the right direction to ensure that development becomes accessible to all citizens.

The MP said he was committed to ensuring that development, particularly around education, health, and infrastructure, became accessible to his constituents.

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