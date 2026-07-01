Apostle Nyamekye urges churches to refocus on moral transformation for national development

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has called on churches in Ghana to refocus their mission towards nurturing moral and spiritual values, warning that an excessive emphasis on miracles and supernatural manifestations risks undermining the Church's core mandate.

According to him, the Church must play a more deliberate role in shaping ethical behaviour and raising responsible citizens who will positively influence society and contribute to national development.

Apostle Nyamekye made the call while delivering a sermon at the 2026 National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer Service held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 1.

He urged churches and Christian leaders to place greater emphasis on teachings that cultivate integrity, discipline, righteousness and responsible leadership rather than concentrating primarily on signs, wonders and material blessings.

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"The Church must refocus its mandate. The Church is so much about power, anointing oil and anointing water. Let us focus on raising righteous people who will impact their spheres. Let the Church change; we need new pastors who understand the call," he said.

The Church of Pentecost Chairman stressed that Ghana's transformation cannot be achieved through policy reforms and governance structures alone, insisting that the nation also requires a morally upright and spiritually grounded citizenry.

He maintained that churches have a critical responsibility to influence attitudes, shape character and instil values that promote accountability, honesty and national progress.

According to Apostle Nyamekye, the Church's greatest contribution to national development lies in producing people of integrity who will positively impact every sector of society.

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