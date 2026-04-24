Free Zones CEO Dr Mary Awusi apologises to Church of Pentecost Chairman over galamsey remarks

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Mary Awusi, has issued an apology to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr Eric Nyamekye, following her earlier comments regarding his views on illegal mining, widely known as galamsey.
Her apology comes after a sharp response she delivered during a radio interview sparked public discussion.
In an interview with Accra FM on Friday, April 24, Dr Awusi acknowledged that in expressing her opinion, she may have made remarks that were not well received by some Ghanaians.
She emphasised her respect for Apostle Nyamekye’s position and contribution to society, noting that rising to the role of Chairman of the Church of Pentecost requires significant dedication and spiritual commitment. She described him as a man deserving of honour.
Read Also: “We’ll treat him as a politician next time” — Free Zones CEO warns Pentecost Chair Apostle Nyamekye over galamsey comments
Dr Awusi stated that while she was responding to comments made by the Church leader, she did not intend to offend.
“Maybe in the process of also expressing my opinion… if I said something that isn’t nice, I apologise,” she said, adding that her earlier reaction was shaped by her interpretation of his remarks on galamsey.
The controversy stems from Apostle Nyamekye’s comments during the Church’s 48th General Conference, where he highlighted the environmental and social impact of illegal mining, including its effect on religious practices such as water baptism.
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