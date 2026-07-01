Moral renewal, not policy alone, will transform Ghana – Apostle Nyamekye

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (COP), Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, has called for a national moral renewal, saying Ghana's long-term transformation depends on the emergence of what he described as "new Ghanaians" committed to righteousness, integrity and accountability.
According to him, the country's breakthrough cannot be achieved through policy reforms and economic strategies alone, but requires citizens to turn away from wrongdoing and embrace godly values.
"We need a new Ghanaian. We need to turn a new leaf; we need to become new Ghanaians," he said.
Apostle Nyamekye made the remarks while delivering a sermon at the 2026 National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer Service held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 1.
He urged Ghanaians to repent, abandon sinful practices and seek God's forgiveness, expressing the belief that genuine spiritual renewal would pave the way for national healing, unity and prosperity.
Drawing on biblical examples, he said nations throughout history had experienced restoration after their people returned to God, adding that Ghana could likewise overcome its socio-economic challenges through moral and spiritual transformation.
"Change is possible. We only need a new Ghanaian — one who is willing to invest in values and principles that will bring righteousness to the nation. We need a new Ghanaian who genuinely loves this country, and the tables will turn for the better," he said.
The Church of Pentecost Chairman stressed that personal integrity, national responsibility and a collective commitment to doing what is right were essential ingredients for sustainable development.
The annual National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer brought together government officials, religious leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and other dignitaries to pray for the nation and reflect on Ghana's development journey.
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