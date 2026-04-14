AI Skills Africa leads AI Skills Fest 2026 at Google AI Centre, empowering Ghana’s workforce for the future

AI Skills Africa, in partnership with FestMan, has successfully hosted AI Skills Fest 2026 at the Google AI Centre in Accra, Ghana, bringing together a diverse group of professionals, students, and innovators for a transformative, hands-on learning experience.

Held under the theme "Explore, Build and Innovate with AI," the event attracted participants from across academia and industry, including professionals in human resources, accounting, finance, procurement, and technology, as well as students from Accra Technical University, the University of Cape Coast, the University of Ghana, and Ghana Telecom University.

At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping the global workforce, AI Skills Fest 2026 stood out for its practical, application-driven approach. Participants engaged in intensive, hands-on sessions across key areas including AI-powered analytics, prompt engineering, vibe coding, content creation with AI, AI-powered research, and building applications with AI tools, ensuring that learning extended beyond theory into practical execution.

The event featured a strong lineup of industry experts, including a Senior Data and Analytics Consultant from Deloitte, a Data Scientist from Bloomberg, a Technical Lead from Fido, a Google Community Lead, and the Founder of FestMan, all delivering interactive sessions designed to equip participants with skills they can immediately apply in their careers and businesses.

The sessions emphasised practical execution, guiding participants through real-world use cases and equipping them to leverage AI tools to solve business problems, automate workflows, and drive innovation across industries.

Organisers were clear about the event's core objective: to democratise access to AI knowledge and ensure that African talent is not left behind in the global digital transformation.

"AI is redefining the future of work. Our mission is to ensure that young Africans are equipped not just to participate, but to lead, build, and innovate with these technologies," an organiser said.

Hosting the event at the Google AI Centre further underscored the importance of partnerships in strengthening Africa's digital ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of tech talent.

Beyond technical training, the event also served as a platform for networking, mentorship, and cross-sector collaboration, bridging the gap between students, early-career professionals, and industry leaders.

With the resounding success of AI Skills Fest 2026, AI Skills Africa and FestMan are poised to expand their impact, continuing their mission to equip young Africans with practical, future-ready AI skills and unlock new opportunities in an increasingly AI-driven world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.