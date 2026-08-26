Crime

Field cashier of Cooperative Credit Union remanded for stealing

Source: GNA  
  26 August 2026 9:42pm
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A field cashier has been remanded into police custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region for allegedly stealing GH¢147,536.00 from a credit union. 

The plea of 25-year-old Nicholas Opoku was not taken, and he is expected to be brought back to court on September 04, 2026. 

Police Sergeant Ernest Derry, prosecuting, told the court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that the complainant, Isha Ibrahim, was the manager of the Anglican Diocese Cooperative Credit Union, and Opoku was a field cashier. 

He said, on July 17, 2026, a customer called the office number of the credit union and reported that the suspect collected her daily ‘Susu’ money but failed to record it in the passbook so the manager conducted an investigation into the allegation. 

Following a preliminary audit, it was found that Opoku had misappropriated GHS 147,536.00, so a report was made to the Nkawie Police. 

The suspect was arrested, and in his caution statement, he admitted and told the police that he had been using the money for his personal expenses since he was employed in 2020. 

After a preliminary police investigation, he was charged and brought before the court. 

The Prosecution said investigations were still ongoing. 

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