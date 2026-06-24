Government suspends street operation targeting foreign children over funding constraints – Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has disclosed that government operations aimed at removing foreign children from the streets have been put on hold due to financial constraints.
Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, June 24, the Minister said that although the exercise has been temporarily suspended, previous interventions have yielded positive results and helped prevent an increase in the number of children living and working on the streets.
"To a large extent, I would say that the measures are working, because without these interventions, you realise that our streets will be flooded, and the dangers that will pose to even the children themselves is something that governments will not be able to bear," she told the House.
According to the Minister, while the government has not yet achieved its ultimate objective of eliminating the problem, the interventions undertaken so far have made a significant impact.
"You might say that we are not there yet, we don't have the perfect situation we desire yet, but I can tell you on authority that the measures are working," she stated.
Mrs Lartey, however, acknowledged that inadequate funding has affected the frequency and sustainability of the operations.
"Sometimes you have resource constraints in doing it as often as you would want to do, to sustain the efforts, but to a large extent, the efforts are indeed working," she said.
The Minister's remarks come amid ongoing concerns over the presence of foreign children, many of whom are engaged in street begging and other forms of child exploitation in major cities across the country.
Latest Stories
-
The smartest $130,000 property investment in Accra at the moment
35 seconds
-
Parliament to hold public forum on unsafe structures
6 minutes
-
Gender Ministry moves to sanction errant caterers over substandard school meals
13 minutes
-
Three of 16 unsafe structures in Accra demolished; Tema Kaiser Flats next – NADMO
18 minutes
-
Government suspends street operation targeting foreign children over funding constraints – Minister
21 minutes
-
Lack of enforcement behind delayed demolition of unsafe buildings – MP
22 minutes
-
ValueJet is connecting West Africa, and Accra is at the centre of it
22 minutes
-
School Feeding Programme serves 4 million pupils nationwide – Gender Minister
23 minutes
-
MP, DCE and health officials urge urgent completion of hospital project in Wa East
27 minutes
-
Analysis: Chinese takeover of Atlantic Lithium could force MIIF to exit at a loss
45 minutes
-
GCB Bank hosts Bank of Uganda delegation to deepen regional financial market cooperation
45 minutes
-
Medeama SC boss funded my new Black Stars cheer song – Grace Ashly
49 minutes
-
No financial clearance for school feeding expansion this year – Gender Minister
50 minutes
-
Blood Sisters star Ini Dima-Okojie welcomes baby boy with husband
50 minutes
-
New Path to the Bar: How Ghana’s Legal Education Reforms finally settle a longstanding debate
1 hour