Gender Minister honours 4 young Ghanaian Guinness World Record holders

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has praised four young Ghanaian pupils for earning Guinness World Records, describing their achievements as a source of national pride and an inspiration to children across the country.

The commendation came when the Executive Director of the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation (SBRIF), Sophia Boadi, led the four pupils from Pentecost Preparatory School on a courtesy call on the Minister.

Welcoming the delegation, Madam Lartey congratulated the pupils on their outstanding accomplishments and applauded their determination, discipline and commitment to excellence.

She said their achievements demonstrate the immense potential of Ghanaian children when they are given the right guidance, encouragement and opportunities to succeed.

Presenting the team, Sophia Boadi explained that the Foundation identified and nurtured the pupils through its literacy and talent development programmes before preparing them to compete in various Guinness World Records categories.

She said the initiative was designed to promote education, environmental sustainability, agriculture, cognitive development and effective time management, while showcasing the talents of Ghanaian children on the global stage.

Ms Boadi highlighted the achievements of the four pupils, noting that Isaac K. Boadi Atuah and George K. Kwarteng Boadi set the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Time to Sort Two Bags of Recyclable Materials, outperforming competitors from the United States.

She added that Isaac K. Boadi Atuah also became the Guinness World Record holder for the Most Seeds Planted in One Minute, a feat achieved during Ghana's National Farmers' Day celebration to promote agriculture and environmental stewardship.

According to Ms Boadi, Selorm Dzakah Junior also secured the Guinness World Record for the Fastest Time to Pack a School Bag, while Rebecca Ackron Essel set the record for the Fastest Time to Build a 10 Toilet Roll Pyramid, demonstrating exceptional cognitive ability and time management skills.

She explained that the pupils underwent rigorous training and preparation before successfully attempting the records.

"Their achievements have placed Ghana prominently on the global Guinness World Records platform and demonstrated that Ghanaian children can compete favourably with their peers worldwide," she said.

Dr Lartey congratulated the pupils and their mentor for projecting Ghana positively on the international stage.

She encouraged the young champions to remain focused, humble and committed to excellence, stressing that their achievements should inspire other children to pursue their dreams with determination and discipline.

The Minister also commended the Sophia Boadi Readathon International Foundation for its investment in literacy, talent development and youth empowerment.

She noted that the Foundation's work complements the Government's efforts to promote education, child development and the holistic well-being of children.

In recognition of their outstanding achievements, Madam Lartey presented a cash token to the four pupils as a gesture of encouragement and appreciation.

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