Dzorwulu–Accra Mall accident: One child dies while on admission at hospital

Audio By Carbonatix
One of the children receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Police Hospital following the Dzorwulu Highway accident has died.
The Public Relations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Assistant Divisional Officer I (ADO I) Alex King Nartey, confirmed the development on his Facebook page.
He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the deceased child to rest in peace.
Background
A Benz Sprinter bus carrying about 11 lower primary school pupils was involved in a road traffic crash with a loaded tipper truck on the Dzorwulu–Accra Mall stretch in Accra on Thursday, 30 July.
The deceased child was among several victims who sustained injuries in the accident.
The crash happened when a tipper truck reportedly rammed into the rear of a school bus with registration number GT 5717-14.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the children, aged between three and 10 years, were travelling from Ashaiman to Accra in the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus when the accident occurred.
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