Central Regional Health Directorate probes maternal death at Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital

The Ghana Health Service's Central Regional Health Directorate has launched an investigation into the death of a mother at the Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital, assuring the public of a thorough and transparent review.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, April 29, the Directorate expressed condolences to the bereaved family and said the incident is being treated with urgency and seriousness.

“The death of a mother is a profoundly painful event, and we treat this matter with the utmost seriousness and concern,” the statement signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Mrs Alberta Adjebeng Biritwum-Nyarko, said.

The Directorate has constituted a multi-agency committee to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

The committee includes representatives from the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, the Central Regional Health Directorate, the Regional Coordinating Council, and the Attorney-General’s Department.

According to the statement, the team has been tasked to conduct a “thorough, objective, and transparent review” of the case.

The Directorate assured that the findings and recommendations will be made public once the investigation is completed.

It said the aim is not only to establish what happened but also to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The Health Directorate is also appealing to the public to remain calm and allow due process to take its course.

“We wish to assure the people of the Central Region and the general public that the Central Regional Health Directorate remains firmly committed to the safety, quality of care, and well-being of all patients, particularly mothers and children,” the statement added.

The Kasoa Mother and Child Hospital serves one of the fastest-growing populations in the Central Region and plays a key role in maternal and child healthcare delivery.

Maternal mortality remains a key public health concern in Ghana, with ongoing national efforts aimed at improving access to quality care and reducing deaths related to pregnancy and childbirth.

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