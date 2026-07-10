Ghana Police rally public support for 2-day national cleaning exercise

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has announced its readiness for the two-day national general cleaning exercise, calling on the public to join officers in communities across the country to help keep Ghana clean and safe.
In a post shared on their Facebook page on Friday, July 10, which is the day one of the two-day national clean-up exercise, the Police Service signalled its preparedness for the exercise and encouraged citizens to take part alongside police officers in a collective effort to improve sanitation in towns and cities nationwide.
The Police Service, in its message, said: “Ghana Police Service poised for the two-day national general cleaning exercise.”
“Join our officers in various communities across the country; let us keep Ghana safe and clean,” they added.
The post was accompanied by photographs showing brooms, wheelbarrows, hand gloves and aboboyaa carts, suggesting preparations are already underway for the exercise.
The exercise has been organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee and is aimed at mobilising citizens to clean their communities and reduce the risk of further flooding.
Latest Stories
-
Concerned Bantama Youth petition police over alleged threats ahead of NPP constituency elections
18 minutes
-
Don’t drag Bawumia into NPP internal decisions – Haruna Mohammed
21 minutes
-
Nkoko Nkitinkiti’s first phase success sets stage for commercial poultry revolution – Eric Opoku
27 minutes
-
GHS confirms no Cholera outbreak after floods, urges continued preventive measures
28 minutes
-
NPP to sanction members found guilty of election-related violence
32 minutes
-
Paul Twum-Barimah congratulates newly elected Dormaa East NPP constituency executives
44 minutes
-
Massive fire guts alcohol warehouse at Tema Community 26
50 minutes
-
Suame NPP elects constituency executives peacefully; MP John Darko congratulates winners
1 hour
-
US Senator Lindsey Graham dies after ‘brief and sudden illness’, his office says
2 hours
-
Bantama Brigade for Peace calls for heightened security ahead of NPP constituency elections
2 hours
-
2026 FIFA World Cup: Top four-ranked teams make semi-finals for the first time
2 hours
-
Teacher reappears in court for allegedly assaulting student
2 hours
-
Bantama NPP dispute deepens as supporter invokes curses over injunction
2 hours
-
Poor roads, lack of accommodation driving health workers away from rural postings — GHS
3 hours
-
High court restrains Assin South NPP from holding constituency elections
4 hours