Ghana Police rally public support for 2-day national cleaning exercise

The Ghana Police Service has announced its readiness for the two-day national general cleaning exercise, calling on the public to join officers in communities across the country to help keep Ghana clean and safe.

In a post shared on their Facebook page on Friday, July 10, which is the day one of the two-day national clean-up exercise, the Police Service signalled its preparedness for the exercise and encouraged citizens to take part alongside police officers in a collective effort to improve sanitation in towns and cities nationwide.

The Police Service, in its message, said: “Ghana Police Service poised for the two-day national general cleaning exercise.”

“Join our officers in various communities across the country; let us keep Ghana safe and clean,” they added.

The post was accompanied by photographs showing brooms, wheelbarrows, hand gloves and aboboyaa carts, suggesting preparations are already underway for the exercise.

The exercise has been organised under the auspices of the Post-Flood Mitigation Committee and is aimed at mobilising citizens to clean their communities and reduce the risk of further flooding.

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