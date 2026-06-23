Interior Ministry to partner private sector to establish shooting ranges nationwide

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mubarak, has announced plans by the government to partner with the private sector to establish shooting ranges across the country as part of efforts to promote responsible firearm ownership and improve weapons handling standards.
Speaking at a press conference at the Police Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, June 23, the Minister said the initiative is aimed at sanitising the use of firearms by licensed gun owners through regular training and competency assessment.
According to him, Ghana currently has only one recognised shooting range located at Tesano in Accra, a situation he described as inadequate for the growing number of individuals authorised to possess firearms.
"We are also opening up to partner with private organisations that may want to set up shooting ranges. The police will look through and satisfy that it is fit for purpose," he said.
"It will make it easier for those who comply to be able to have places where they can have the training," he added.
Mr Muntaka explained that expanding access to shooting ranges would enable firearm owners to undergo regular training and improve their proficiency in the safe handling and use of weapons.
READ ALSO: Interior ministry overhauls firearm licensing system, introduces mental health and drug tests for applicants
The proposed initiative forms part of broader government efforts to strengthen firearms regulation, enhance public safety, and ensure that licensed gun owners meet the required standards of competence and responsibility.
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