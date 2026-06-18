Police warn WASSCE candidates against violence after final paper; arrest 6 students

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned final year students sitting the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) to celebrate responsibly and avoid any form of violence as they prepare to complete their exams on Friday, June 19.

In a statement, the Police urged candidates across the country to remain disciplined and law-abiding as they mark the end of their secondary school education.

The Service warned that criminal behaviour after the examinations could have lasting consequences on the lives and futures of students.

"The Service reminds students that acts of violence, vandalism, arson, assault, and any other unlawful conduct carry serious criminal consequences that can permanently jeopardise their futures and derail the academic careers they have worked hard to build," the statement said.

The Police said that anyone found engaging in such acts would face the full force of the law.

"The Police will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute any student found engaging in such conduct," the statement added.

The caution comes after two recent incidents involving students in the Upper East Region led to the arrest of six suspects.

According to the Police, two students from Zebilla Senior High Technical School were arrested in connection with the alleged arson of a teacher's apartment.

In a separate incident at Bawku Senior High School, four students were arrested for alleged rioting, assault on school staff, and the destruction of both school and private property.

The Ghana Police Service called on all stakeholders to help ensure a peaceful end to the examination period.

"The Ghana Police Service urges students, parents, guardians, and school authorities to work together to promote a culture of discipline, respect, and peace," the statement said.

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