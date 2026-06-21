Police reinforce security at Kwabenya following gunfire incident involving Adwoa Safo

The Ghana Police Service has significantly reinforced security at the residence of the late Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as the Akofena Palace, in Kwabenya following a reported gunfire incident that disrupted activities linked to the installation of a new leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

The heightened security presence comes after a shooting incident on Sunday reportedly left former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament and former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo, injured.

Police officers have since taken control of the area, deploying additional personnel to maintain order and prevent further disturbances as investigations into the incident continue.

Security patrols around the palace have also been intensified amid concerns over escalating tensions surrounding the succession of the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

According to reports, the incident occurred during activities connected to efforts to install Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as the successor to his late father, Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo.

Witnesses alleged that gunmen opened fire during the gathering, causing panic among supporters and onlookers.

The circumstances that led to the shooting remain unclear, although the incident is believed to have occurred near the residence where supporters had assembled for the planned installation activities.

The reported violence prompted a swift response from security personnel, who moved in to restore calm and secure the premises. Police officers have since cordoned off parts of the area and are working to gather evidence that could assist ongoing investigations.

The incident has drawn significant public attention due to the involvement of Sarah Adwoa Safo, a former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya and a prominent figure within the Kristo Asafo family.

Reports indicate that she was taken for medical treatment following the incident, although officials have yet to provide detailed information regarding her condition.

The shooting has further heightened tensions surrounding the leadership succession within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

The process of selecting a successor to Apostle Emeritus Kwadwo Safo has reportedly generated disagreements among sections of the family and supporters of the movement, resulting in legal and administrative disputes in recent months.

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