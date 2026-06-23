A/R: Police bust suspected human trafficking ring, arrest 186 including 100 foreign nationals

The Ghana Police Service has arrested 186 suspects, including 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals, in a major intelligence-led operation targeting organised crime in the Ashanti Region.

The operation was carried out by the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Operations Team (SOT) from the National Police Headquarters in collaboration with the Ashanti Regional Police Command between June 8 and 17, 2026.

According to police, the exercise was aimed at identifying, disrupting and dismantling criminal networks involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking, unlawful possession of firearms and other related crimes.

Acting on intelligence gathered through surveillance, target profiling, and operational planning, officers conducted coordinated raids in Asafo, Kenyase Aframa, Asokwa, Buokrom, Krofrom, Atonsu-Bokuro, Asawase, and Old Tafo Ahenbronum.

The operations led to the arrest of 186 suspects, comprising 86 Ghanaians, 96 Nigerians and four Togolese nationals.

Police said a major breakthrough was recorded on June 9 at Kenyase Aframa, where officers arrested Gladys Ibrahim, also known as “Mama Gee”, along with 96 Nigerian nationals and four Togolese nationals.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the suspects are linked to a transnational criminal network involved in human trafficking, sexual exploitation, narcotics trafficking and other organised criminal activities.

Several persons believed to have been exploited were rescued during the operation. Police said some of the victims were minors and were immediately separated from the suspects and placed under protective care in line with child protection protocols.

Foreign nationals identified as victims are being processed in collaboration with the Ghana Immigration Service to complete immigration formalities and, where applicable, facilitate repatriation.

The Police Service commended the Special Operations Team and the Ashanti Regional Police Command for what it described as their professionalism and dedication in executing the operation.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the suspected criminal network. Police said all suspects remain in custody or are assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Police Service reaffirmed its commitment to intelligence-led policing and pledged to sustain operations to combat organised crime and ensure public safety.

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