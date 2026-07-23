‘We know the saboteurs’ – NDC’s James Agbey warns appointees against undermining Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has accused some government appointees of undermining President John Mahama’s administration.
He is warning that the party will not allow “internal saboteurs” to derail the President’s agenda.
In a public statement issued on Thursday, July 23, Mr Agbey said while President Mahama continues to enjoy strong public support, the conduct of some ministers and heads of state institutions is generating growing frustration.
He described himself as “a longstanding operative, active and loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)” and said he was “excited about President Mahama’s efforts in delivering the change he promised,” but “infuriated by the behaviour of certain appointees.”
According to him, President Mahama’s pledge to “do politics differently” has been fulfilled so far, saying the approach has been “tried, tested and given a thumbs-up.”
He praised the President’s leadership, describing him as someone with the “drive and ability to get things done,” adding that “he doesn’t run from a fight for what he believes in and he doesn’t blindly follow the lead of others.”
Mr Agbey also cited a recent Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) report, saying it showed the President enjoys “high approval ratings,” but claimed there is also “a rising public frustration over the conduct of certain appointees.”
He argued that although President Mahama assembled “a Cabinet of superb quality, and a team of strong managers with plenty of experience,” some officials have failed to support the President’s vision.
“But reports emerging indicate that some of the President’s men just don’t have an eye beyond parochial personal interest to drive the President’s agenda to combat corruption and grow the economy,” he stated.
Mr Agbey further alleged that “some Ministers and CEOs of parastatal institutions and agencies have become demigods, doing as they please and viewing those who elected them with condescension and contempt.”
He claimed the party was aware of those allegedly working against the administration.
“We also know of those attempting to undermine the President’s reset agenda,” he said.
“Some of us have chosen to speak out to send a clear warning to those appointees to watch it.”
Mr Agbey ended with a strong caution, declaring: “We are not going to allow the internal saboteurs to have their way and bring the president down. We know the saboteurs, and they should be careful.”
He added that party supporters want President Mahama to succeed and urged appointees to avoid actions that could undermine his administration.
“A lot of us just want President Mahama to succeed, and we’re cautioning his appointees to desist from acts that have the potential to run him aground in office,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
One month after earthquakes, Venezuelans still search for loved ones and answers
28 seconds
-
Ato Forson accuses NPP of misusing GARID funds meant for flood mitigation
11 minutes
-
Guardiola turns down Italy manager job
13 minutes
-
Gold Board recorded GH¢909m operational surplus from its own activities, not taxpayers’ funds – Sammy Gyamfi
14 minutes
-
Klopp starts Germany reign by threatening to quit
17 minutes
-
‘It’s love in the middle of a disaster’: The couple who married in typhoon floods
18 minutes
-
Ex-porn star elected senator in Colombia, promises to fight for adult-content creators’ rights
20 minutes
-
Chris Brown pleads guilty to affray over nightclub incident
20 minutes
-
Ato Forson hits back at minority criticisms over low expenditure
26 minutes
-
Glasgow 2026: Abeku Jackson breaks national record, makes reserves list for semis in 50m backstroke
34 minutes
-
Ejisu Assembly members locked out as no-confidence bid against MCE stalls
40 minutes
-
Ato Forson says Big Push contractors not owed despite spending GH¢6.5bn of GH¢30bn allocation
55 minutes
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
1 hour
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
1 hour
-
Motion to pass vote of no confidence against Ejisu MCE Jerryne Asante set for today
2 hours