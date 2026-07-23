‘We know the saboteurs’ – NDC’s James Agbey warns appointees against undermining Mahama

A member of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has accused some government appointees of undermining President John Mahama’s administration.

He is warning that the party will not allow “internal saboteurs” to derail the President’s agenda.

In a public statement issued on Thursday, July 23, Mr Agbey said while President Mahama continues to enjoy strong public support, the conduct of some ministers and heads of state institutions is generating growing frustration.

He described himself as “a longstanding operative, active and loyal member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)” and said he was “excited about President Mahama’s efforts in delivering the change he promised,” but “infuriated by the behaviour of certain appointees.”

According to him, President Mahama’s pledge to “do politics differently” has been fulfilled so far, saying the approach has been “tried, tested and given a thumbs-up.”

He praised the President’s leadership, describing him as someone with the “drive and ability to get things done,” adding that “he doesn’t run from a fight for what he believes in and he doesn’t blindly follow the lead of others.”

Mr Agbey also cited a recent Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) report, saying it showed the President enjoys “high approval ratings,” but claimed there is also “a rising public frustration over the conduct of certain appointees.”

He argued that although President Mahama assembled “a Cabinet of superb quality, and a team of strong managers with plenty of experience,” some officials have failed to support the President’s vision.

“But reports emerging indicate that some of the President’s men just don’t have an eye beyond parochial personal interest to drive the President’s agenda to combat corruption and grow the economy,” he stated.

Mr Agbey further alleged that “some Ministers and CEOs of parastatal institutions and agencies have become demigods, doing as they please and viewing those who elected them with condescension and contempt.”

He claimed the party was aware of those allegedly working against the administration.

“We also know of those attempting to undermine the President’s reset agenda,” he said.

“Some of us have chosen to speak out to send a clear warning to those appointees to watch it.”

Mr Agbey ended with a strong caution, declaring: “We are not going to allow the internal saboteurs to have their way and bring the president down. We know the saboteurs, and they should be careful.”

He added that party supporters want President Mahama to succeed and urged appointees to avoid actions that could undermine his administration.

“A lot of us just want President Mahama to succeed, and we’re cautioning his appointees to desist from acts that have the potential to run him aground in office,” he said.

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