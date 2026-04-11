Julius Debrah, ‘man to beat’ as NDC’s James Agbey dismisses Musah Dankwah’s polls

An operative of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Agbey, has dismissed a recent political poll by Musah Dankwah.

He described them as misleading and aimed at manipulating public opinion ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primaries.

In a public statement dated April 11, Agbey accused Musah Dankwah’s firm, Global Info Analytics, of conducting what he termed “voodoo surveys” that deliberately sideline key contenders, particularly Julius Debrah.

“With a few months to the 2027 National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential primaries, Musah Dankwah’s Global Info Analytics is waging a mercenary warfare targeted at managing public perception for his own parochial interest,” the statement said.

Executive Director and Head of Global Research at Global InfoAnalytics, Musah Dankwah

Mr Agbey criticised a series of polls released by the firm, claiming they “completely ruled out” Julius Debrah, who currently serves as Chief of Staff, as a leading contender for the party’s 2028 presidential ticket.

“The creation and distribution of these deliberate distortions, selling under the guise of research and data gathering, ought to be a matter of concern to all,” he added.

He questioned the credibility of the surveys, arguing they lack transparency and scientific rigour.

“While some argue that these surveys often lack scientific, representative sampling and transparent methodologies, I am of the view that it is all for the purposes of public opinion manipulation,” he stated.

Mr Agbey insisted that Julius Debrah remains a formidable force within the NDC, dismissing any suggestion of a decline in influence.

“For the record, Julius Debrah is by far the man to beat regarding any NDC presidential calculation,” he said.

He went further, describing Debrah as “not just the man in the arena but the real deal,” adding that “his track record and influence within the National Democratic Congress speak volumes.”

The statement also took a personal swipe at Dankwah, accusing him of desperation and attempting to stay relevant through questionable polling.

Mr Agbey described the polls as a “feeble and belated effort” and “the height of desperation.”

Despite acknowledging the role of opinion polling in democratic processes, Agbey stressed the need for credibility and transparency.

“We also know that such exercise must be carried out in a transparent process using credible medium that are protected from manipulation,” he noted.

He urged the pollster to engage directly with grassroots party members if he intends to produce credible results.

“If Musah Dankwah wants to be taken seriously, then he should get to the branches and conduct an actual sampling of the grassroots membership of the NDC and provide undebatable evidence of the outcome,” the statement said.

Mr Agbey concluded by calling on Dankwah to withdraw the polls and apologise to Julius Debrah.

“If Musah Dankwah has any dignity and integrity left, he will immediately withdraw his misleading surveys and tender an unqualified apology to Hon Julius Debrah.”

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