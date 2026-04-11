Importers and Exporters Association declares full support for Publican AI port system

Audio By Carbonatix
The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has officially broken its silence on the implementation of the Publican Artificial Intelligence (AI) System at the nation’s ports, denouncing recent attempts to portray the association as an opponent of the technology.
In a press statement dated April 9, the IEAG’s Executive Secretary, Samson Asaki Awingobit, clarified that while the association had legitimate concerns in 2025, it now stands unequivocally behind the AI-driven reform.
The association noted with concern that certain groups have been recycling media publications from December 2025 to create a false impression of ongoing resistance.
The IEAG dismissed these claims as misleading and outdated, insisting they do not reflect the current reality following months of high-level negotiations.
“The concerns raised by the IEAG in 2025 were legitimate and grounded in the lack of adequate stakeholder consultation... [but] the Government of Ghana, through the Finance Ministry and the GRA, has engaged extensively with industry stakeholders,” the statement read.
The initial friction regarding the Publican AI system centred on data security, transparency, and how the technology would integrate with existing port systems.
However, the IEAG revealed that recent "constructive engagements" with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) have addressed these bottlenecks.
While acknowledging that the rollout has faced "operational challenges", an occurrence the association describes as common with major technological shifts, the IEAG expressed confidence in the government's ongoing efforts to refine the framework.
The IEAG highlighted several transformative benefits that the Publican AI system brings to the Ghanaian economy, including:
- Enhanced Revenue Mobilisation: Automated detection of under-valuation.
- Reduction in Leakages: Plugging holes in the manual clearing process.
- Transparency: Minimising "unethical practices" and human interference at the ports.
- Modernisation: Strengthening Ghana's overall trade facilitation architecture.
The association issued a stern warning to individuals or groups attempting to use the IEAG’s name to serve "narrow or parochial interests" or to fuel political propaganda.
“The association will not allow itself to be used as a tool for propaganda or any agenda that does not advance the collective interest of importers, exporters, and the Ghanaian economy,” Mr Awingobit asserted.
The IEAG concluded by urging all port stakeholders to throw their weight behind the system, describing it as a national interest project that will eliminate bottlenecks and promote a more competitive trading environment for Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
The Ghanaian prophet and the mysterious death of his scottish wife Charmain Speirs
28 minutes
-
Nearly 400 sentenced in Nigeria for links to militant Islamists
49 minutes
-
Ghana’s recovery supported by gold strength despite global oil price pressures – Standard Bank Research
56 minutes
-
Kwaku Azar writes: A-G vs OSP
1 hour
-
Mfantsipim–Adisadel rivalry built excellence, not division – Sam Jonah
2 hours
-
Vice President launches Mfantsipim’s 150 years of shaping Ghana’s greatest mind
2 hours
-
I assure Otumfuo, Mahama will join him to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital by end of this year – Haruna Iddrisu
3 hours
-
Barcelona dominate derby to extend La Liga lead
3 hours
-
Gov’t to roll out free special education for persons with disabilities from July 1 – Education Minister
3 hours
-
Importers and Exporters Association declares full support for Publican AI port system
4 hours
-
“We used it to test our officiating officials’ readiness” – Bawah Fuseini after CAA Athletics event
4 hours
-
Volleyball emerges as Ghana’s fastest rising sport
4 hours
-
National Sports Fund needs strong leadership from the top – Administrator David Wuaku
4 hours
-
JoySports Exclusive: Steve McLaren in talks with GFA after expressing interest in Black Stars job
4 hours
-
Fire guts auto parts warehouse at Bubuashie, one fire officer injured
4 hours