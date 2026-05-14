Importers and exporters back postponement of revised container charge

Audio By Carbonatix
The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana has welcomed the government’s decision to postpone the implementation of the revised Container Administrative Charge, describing the move as a timely step to ease tensions within the shipping and logistics sector.
Executive Secretary of the Association, Samson Asaki Awingobit, said the intervention by the Ministry of Transport was necessary as concerns had intensified among businesses and port users over the potential impact of the proposed charges on trade operations.
According to him, disagreements between shipping line operators and stakeholders within the import and export sector had reached a point where government intervention became essential to help ensure fairness and stability within the industry.
“The intervention by the Minister of Transport is in the right direction. When there is disagreement between stakeholders, the responsibility falls on the sector minister to step in and ensure a fair outcome for all parties,” Mr Awingobit stated.
His comments follow the decision by the Ghana Shippers’ Authority to shift the implementation date of the revised Container Administrative Charge from May 1 to July 1, 2026, to allow for broader consultations with shipping lines, freight forwarders, importers and exporters.
Mr Awingobit disclosed that industry concerns over the proposed charges had earlier been formally communicated to the Presidency through a petition submitted by stakeholders.
He explained that the matter was subsequently referred to the Transport Minister, who engaged key players in the sector before directing that implementation be deferred.
The Association believes the extension will create room for further discussions on the pricing structure and help minimise the potential burden on businesses and consumers.
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