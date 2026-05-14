Over 61,000 candidates to write 2026 TVET exams as CTVET introduces tougher anti-cheating measures

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) says more than 61,000 candidates across the country will sit for this year’s May/June Certificate II and other traditional TVET examinations.

At a press briefing held on Wednesday, May 13, the Commission outlined preparations for the nationwide examinations, which are scheduled to begin on Monday, May 18, and end on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Addressing journalists, the Director-General of CTVET, Zakaria Sulemana, said a total of 61,506 candidates have been registered for the examinations this year.

According to him, 59,754 candidates will write the Certificate II examinations, while 1,752 candidates will sit for other traditional TVET examinations.

CTVET said the number of candidates registered for the Certificate II examinations represents an 8.06 per cent increase compared to last year.

The Commission attributed the rise in candidature to growing public confidence in technical and vocational education as Ghana continues to place greater emphasis on skills training and job readiness.

Also present at the briefing were the Deputy Director-General for Corporate Services, Abdul-Rahman Zakaria, and the Deputy Director-General for Technical Services, Anthony Kwame Zu.

A major focus of the briefing was the introduction of stricter measures aimed at protecting the credibility of the examinations.

CTVET announced that it will continue the implementation of “Test Serialisation,” a system designed to reduce examination malpractice by generating multiple versions of the same examination paper.

The Commission explained that six different versions of each serialised paper will be used during this year’s examinations, although all candidates will be assessed using the same marking scheme and standards.

“The integrity and credibility of these examinations remain paramount to the reputation of Ghana’s TVET system,” Mr. Sulemana stressed.

CTVET also revealed that this year’s examinations will be the first harmonised examination for TVET institutions that previously operated under different examination structures, including NVTI, TEU and NABPTEX.

The Commission further warned candidates against relying on leaked examination questions circulating on social media.

It also cautioned supervisors, invigilators and security personnel to avoid any form of negligence or misconduct throughout the examination period.

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