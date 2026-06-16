Ghana to court global investors at FIFA World Cup 2026 through Invest Ghana Business Forums

As Ghana takes advantage of the global spotlight of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (Ghana Exim Bank) are jointly organising the Invest Ghana Business Forum and Exhibitions in Canada and the United States to position Ghana as a stable, competitive, and investor-ready destination.

The engagements, scheduled for Montreal, Toronto, and Philadelphia, are designed to translate the heightened international visibility of the World Cup into structured business dialogue, strategic partnerships, and a credible pipeline of foreign direct investment into key sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

Through the forums and exhibitions, Ghana will highlight major national priorities and investment opportunities, including the Big Push Agenda, the 24-Hour Economy, the Volta Economic Corridor Project, and high-potential sectors such as energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, mining and minerals value addition, the digital economy, healthcare, tourism, and real estate.

As part of the programme, GEPA will also open its first Ghana Trade House in Philadelphia to boost Ghana’s export growth ambitions, expand investor visibility into priority sectors, and strengthen the country’s position as a competitive gateway to West Africa.

Expected to participate in the engagements are the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Simon Madjie; the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Francis Kojo Kwarteng Arthur; the Chief Executive Officer of GFZA, Dr. Mary Awusi; the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah; the Deputy Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry (MOTAI), Sampson Ahi; as well as representatives of Ghana’s High Commissions in Canada, Ghana’s Embassy in the United States, trade associations, businesses, and investors.

The initiative is aligned with Ghana’s medium-term development priorities of industrialisation, infrastructure expansion, value addition, and job creation, with a deliberate focus on ensuring that the outcomes of the engagements extend well beyond the tournament.

Speaking on the significance of the forums, the Chief Executive Officer of GIPC, Mr Madjie, said the engagements are expected to enhance Ghana’s international investment profile, deepen investor interest in bankable projects, increase diaspora participation, and support sustained post-World Cup investment promotion through stronger institutional follow-up.

He called on Ghanaians in the diaspora, business leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs, and strategic partners to actively participate in the forums and contribute to a national effort to showcase Ghana’s opportunities, support enterprise growth, and strengthen the country’s position in the global investment landscape.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer of GEPA, Mr Kwarteng Arthur, said the opening of the Ghana Trade House is intended to deepen Ghana’s trade presence in the United States market and to create new pathways for promoting Made-in-Ghana goods and services.

“This is more than the opening of a physical trade space; it is the creation of new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses to compete, connect, and grow in one of the world’s most dynamic markets,” he said.

Commenting on the broader significance of the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Free Zones Authority, Dr Awusi, said the World Cup presents Ghana with a rare platform to connect global attention with real investment opportunities.

“Through the Invest Ghana Business Forums, we are showcasing the strength of Ghana’s free zones programme and the country’s readiness to support export-oriented industries, industrial transformation, and long-term investor partnerships,” she added.

The Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Exim Bank, Mr Mensah, also said the engagements will help unlock new opportunities for Ghanaian businesses, strengthen investor confidence, and support the growth of value-added exports.

By bringing together investment promotion, trade development, export expansion, and industrial facilitation under a single coordinated platform, the Invest Ghana Business Forums and Exhibitions are expected to reinforce Ghana’s visibility among global investors and position the country to secure lasting partnerships during and after the World Cup.

Beyond the tournament, these engagements are expected to contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s investment drive by converting global interest into concrete deals, deepening diaspora and investor engagement, and strengthening the country’s reputation as a preferred destination for business, trade, and long-term capital.

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