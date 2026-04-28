Roads Minister urges contractors to meet government timelines on projects

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has urged contractors engaged by the government to strictly adhere to project timelines to accelerate road development across the country.
He made the call during an inspection of the Bediako–Kasapin road project, where he expressed dissatisfaction with the slow pace of work by the contractor.
According to the Minister, the current state of the road continues to pose serious challenges to commuters and residents in surrounding communities, making it imperative for contractors to deliver on schedule.
He stressed that the government is financially prepared to meet its obligations to contractors who comply with agreed timelines, adding that there should be no justification for delays.
Mr Agbodza specifically directed the contractor, Delovely Company Limited, to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated deadline of November 30, 2027.
He warned that failure to improve the pace of work could result in termination of the contract and reassignment to a more capable contractor.
Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Asunafo North, Haruna Mohammed, commended President John Dramani Mahama for including the road in the government’s Big Push infrastructure initiative.
He noted that the Bediako–Kasapin road plays a significant role in both local and national economic activity, describing its prolonged neglect over the years as unfortunate.
The inspection forms part of ongoing efforts by the Ministry for Roads and Highways to ensure the timely delivery of critical infrastructure projects across the country.
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