Davis Opoku proposes AI auditing, contract portal to strengthen public financial accountability

Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Davis Ansah Opoku

The Vice Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Davis Ansah Opoku, has proposed a set of reforms, including artificial intelligence-assisted auditing and a national contract monitoring portal, to strengthen accountability in Ghana’s public financial management system.

Mr Opoku said the proposed measures are needed to move Ghana’s audit processes from a system that identifies problems after they occur to one capable of detecting irregularities in real time.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the National College of Defence Studies (NCDS), Burma Camp, the Mpraeso MP proposed the creation of a National Public Contract Performance Portal to track public contracts from the award stage through to completion.

He also called for the adoption of AI-assisted continuous auditing tools to help identify financial irregularities early and improve oversight of public expenditure.

Another proposal was the establishment of a Public Accounts Implementation Office, which would ensure that unresolved audit cases are automatically referred for further action after 18 months.

Mr Opoku argued that such a system would prevent prolonged delays in addressing audit infractions.

“You cannot lobby a calendar,” he said, emphasising the need for timelines and automatic processes in enforcing accountability.

He said safeguarding public finances is not only an economic responsibility but also a national security concern, adding that stronger accountability mechanisms are essential for protecting Ghana’s resources and improving public trust.

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