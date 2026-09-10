‘Significant casualties’ after fire on cargo ship in eastern China

Audio By Carbonatix
A fire has broken out on a foreign-flagged cargo ship docked at an eastern Chinese port, causing significant casualties, according to state media.
President Xi Jinping called for urgent search and rescue efforts and a swift investigation.
Premier Li Qiang called for "trapped" people to be rescued and stressed the need to "prevent secondary disasters".
The vessel was undergoing maintenance at a shipyard in the city of Qingdao when the blaze occurred at 11:15 local time (03:15 GMT), state news agency Xinhua said.
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