Police investigates shooting incident involving Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has sustained a gunshot injury following a shooting incident at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service, the Madina Divisional Command has launched investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the former legislator suffered a gunshot wound to her left ear while visiting her late father’s residence in Kwabenya.

Following the incident, she reported the matter to the Kwabenya Police and presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24, which had visible gunshot damage.

Police said the victim has been issued a medical report form and is currently receiving treatment.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been retained for forensic examination as investigators work to establish the circumstances that led to the shooting and identify all persons connected to the case.

The police have not disclosed any suspects or motives at this stage, stressing that investigations remain ongoing.

Meanwhile, lawyer for the Kristo Asafo Church, Nana Kofi Kantaka, has alleged that former Dome Kwabenya MP fired the first shot during an incident that disrupted the introduction of the church's newly appointed leader.

Speaking on JoyNews on Sunday, June 21, Nana Kofi Kantanka explained that the event was organised to formally introduce the newly selected leader of the church to the General Council, which represents the broader membership of the church.

Addressing reports of gunfire at the event, Nana Kofi Kantaka claimed that Sarah Adwoa Safo arrived at the venue and attempted to force her way through the gates with her vehicle.

He explained that attendees initially heard loud bangs, which were later discovered to be the sound of a vehicle crashing into the southern gate of the premises.

"We realised that it was Honorable Sarah Adwoa Safo who was in the car. Since she couldn't penetrate the gate through with the car, she moved to the northern gate and repeated the same action," he stated.

According to the lawyer, private security personnel on duty became concerned that the actions could endanger lives, as many people were gathered within the premises.

"The information I got was that she fired the first shot and then banged the gate with her car. The private security also knew that the lives of people were at risk, so they were giving warning shots," he said.

"As to whether she was wounded, I can't confirm that," he added.

He also rejected suggestions that Adwoa Safo had been barred from entering the event, insisting that she would have been allowed access had she arrived and entered through normal procedures.

"No one prevented her from entering. If she had parked and indicated she wanted to enter, that would have been all," he said.

According to the lawyer, the incident is currently under investigation, with both state security agencies and church authorities expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

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