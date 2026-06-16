South Africa marks 50 years since Soweto uprising amid modern youth crisis  

South Africa on Tuesday marks the 50th anniversary of the Soweto uprising. On June 16, 1976, over 200 young people protesting against the apartheid education system were killed by police. The events are now commemorated annually as Youth Day. They represent a turning point in the liberation struggle against white minority rule. The protests ignited demonstrations across the nation, fueled resistance, and drew global attention to racial oppression.

The Spark of Resistance

The morning began peacefully in Soweto. Student leaders at high schools across the sprawling Johannesburg township took charge of assemblies. The apartheid regime had exiled hundreds of thousands of Black South Africans to this area. Leaders led their fellow students into the streets to march toward Orlando Stadium.

The students were protesting the government’s imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction. Their teachers barely spoke the white minority language, and students did not want to learn the oppressor’s language. They were tired of intentionally substandard Bantu education and second-class citizenship.

The mood started off joyous as they sang struggle anthems, including Senzeni Na?, which asks in Xhosa: "What have we done to deserve this?"

"Our worst-case scenario, of course, was that they were going to throw cans and cans of teargas at us," said Sibongile Mkhabela, then an 18-year-old pupil at Naledi High School and a march organiser.

As the children moved east, more schools joined. By the time the first group reached Orlando West, the students numbered in their thousands. There, they faced a wall of police.

Historian Noor Nieftagodien said the 1976 student protest movement was a traumatic and transformative moment that reshaped the struggle, placing young people at the forefront of liberation politics.

"This was a generation that was young, gifted, and Black," Nieftagodien said. "They wanted education."

The political climate of the era played a critical role in shaping the minds of these young activists.

"The idea of Black power resonated with this new generation of young people," Nieftagodien said. "Black consciousness was kind of electrifying; it inspired university students and then increasingly also students in high schools."

Chaos and Lethal Force

Accounts of what happened next differ. Some say a white police officer threw a teargas canister into the crowd. Former student Oupa Moloto, then a 19-year-old pupil at Morris Isaacson High School, remembered police dogs being released to attack marchers.

"Now, women students were panicking, and then we took stones to retaliate," Moloto said. "And then the firing started."

Moloto thought it was fireworks at first until he saw that a boy next to him had been shot.

"I was surprised when I saw this bleeding, that these guys are really shooting," Moloto said. "Helicopters were hovering over, shooting teargas from up in the sky. Students were panicking, running in different directions."

Seth Mazibuko, another survivor, vividly remembers how students fought back against the police.

"They struggled with the tear gas because when they threw it our way, the wind would blow the gas back to them, so it was also affecting them," Mazibuko said. "They then started sending the police dogs to us, and we used stones to chase the dogs back to them."

Among the first to die were 15-year-old Hastings Ndlovu and 12-year-old Hector Pieterson. The photograph taken by local journalist Sam Nzima of Mbuyisa Makhubo carrying Hector’s limp, bloodied body, with Hector’s sister Antoinette running beside them, face twisted in anguish, became the defining image of the day.

The exact number of people killed remains unconfirmed. The official figure was 23, but some estimates put the death toll at more than 200, according to South African History Online. The unrest spread to other townships, where government institutions were burned. A regime report in 1980 concluded that 575 people died in the months following the initial uprising.

The Cost of Exile and Imprisonment

The uprising created a new generation of activists, reviving a struggle that had faltered after Nelson Mandela and other leaders received life sentences in 1964. Thousands of students fled South Africa to join uMkhonto we Sizwe, the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC) in exile.

Initially, Kingsley Mamabolo planned to stay in Soweto and fight.

"People would accuse us of being communist, but you didn’t need people to show you what was happening on the ground," said Mamabolo, then a 20-year-old student at Naledi High School.

In early August, police broke up a demonstration in central Johannesburg and arrested several of his friends. Learning that police were hunting him too, he fled the country.

"I thought I was brave, but the coward in me said: ‘I don’t want to be dying in prison’ … There were lots of rumours and stories going about, of people who didn’t make it after they had been tortured in prison," Mamabolo said.

So began 18 years in exile, representing the ANC across Cuba, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe. As a refugee, Mamabolo survived on food rations and donated clothing.

Mamabolo, now South Africa’s high commissioner to the UK, expressed lingering guilt regarding his three children born in exile.

"I’m constantly apologising for the life I gave them," Mamabolo said. "It wasn’t of my making or their making. I think they understand."

Those who stayed behind faced severe state retribution. Mazibuko was detained for 18 months and later imprisoned on Robben Island, where he served seven years.

Mkhabela was arrested in August 1976 and placed in solitary confinement for four months.

"When they hit you, you felt like a rag doll, when you are thrown from one corner of the room to the next," Mkhabela said.

Mkhabela was arrested again nine months after her release. She spent a year in prison awaiting an 11-month trial as the only woman alongside 10 men, ultimately serving two more years in isolation. Decades later, her daughter Ntsako turned those experiences into a play, helping Mkhabela realise that her poor memory stemmed from that trauma.

"One of the things that hurt me most in prison was remembering … I had to train myself to forget what it feels like to love and be loved … but in the process the mind forgets a lot of other things that you shouldn’t forget," Mkhabela said.

Living with the Psychological Scars

For those who survived within the country, the emotional toll remains heavy. Moloto was caught trying to cross into Eswatini a year after the uprising and spent over three years in prison, much of it in solitary confinement. Guards forced him to stay awake for up to 10 days.

"The way those guys were so brutal, at one stage it clicked in my mind … how did it come that God should create people like this?" Moloto said.

After his release, security forces kidnapped and tortured him again.

"I had to withdraw from being active … Even when you sit with your old comrades, you become paranoid, you are afraid," Moloto said.

Moloto excused himself during the interview. His daughter, Mpho, 45, explained that he suffers from severe asthma, nightmares, and persistent paranoia. Following the death of his wife, Susan Jenny Moloto, last year, Mpho became his primary caregiver.

"When Mama was there, she would wake him up and calm him down and ground him and bring him back to reality," Mpho said. "I’ve now had to step into that role."

The trauma ensures that the events of 1976 remain ever-present for the family.

"It’s not just a chapter in the history books," Mpho said. "In our lives … for me, it’s still a living, a breathing reality."

Modern Memorials Amid Enduring Crisis

Today, Soweto features numerous landmarks commemorating the tragedy, including the Hector Pieterson Memorial, the June 16 Memorial, and various public murals. For survivors, however, these symbols are painful reminders of a day that reshaped their lives.

Fifty years later, South Africa faces deep anxieties regarding its youth. Across the continent, young people grapple with structural hurdles; in South Africa, the "born free" generation—those born after the fall of apartheid—confronts intense economic marginalisation, high unemployment, poverty, and substance abuse.

"I would say the issues of poverty and crime are the most pressing ones," said Sima Poto, a 19-year-old visiting the June 16 Memorial. "It is poverty that is leading many of them into crime."

Zola Mguli, a 29-year-old activist working with the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, noted that while he is grateful for political freedom, systemic challenges persist.

"Things are not going as well as our forefathers hoped; there is still racism, alcoholism and other things we are battling with," Mguli said. "But if we, the youth, rise up, we can do better."

As the continent debates how best to honour liberation histories, some observers worry that the political lessons of the uprising are being diluted. Nieftagodien argued that celebrating the public holiday with concerts risks erasing its foundational critique of state oppression.

"It has lost its meaning," Nieftagodien said. "What has happened is that we’ve had the day marked with concerts, etc. I’m all for concerts. But, in fact, in so doing, the kind of celebrations that have been organised have been disinvested from politics, from a critical understanding of what happened."

Fifty years on, the ghosts of Soweto serve as a stark reminder for the entire continent. The struggle of Africa's youth has shifted from breaking the chains of political oppression to demanding economic liberation, proving that the fight for a dignified future is far from over.

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