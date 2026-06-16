Banking and Finance

GRA targets informal sector with modified tax scheme

Source: Joy Business   
  16 June 2026 11:43am
Dr Dominic Naab, Acting Deputy Commissioner for Strategy and Research and Head of VAT Administration at GRA,
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has reiterated its push to bring informal sector operators into the tax net, with a senior official explaining the modified taxation scheme as the authority's primary tool for reaching individuals who fall below the standard VAT registration threshold.

Dr Dominic Naab, Acting Deputy Commissioner for Strategy and Research and Head of VAT Administration at GRA, made the comments during the first edition of the GRA Connect Radio Show on Joy FM's Super Morning Show, where he also traced the origins of the authority back to its 2009 establishment under Act 791 of Parliament.

Before GRA was created, Ghana's revenue collection was split across three separate agencies: the Internal Revenue Service, the VAT Service, and the Customs and Excise Preventive Service. Dr Naab said the fragmented structure created inefficiencies and quiet rivalry between institutions that should have been working together.

"There was that subtle competition instead of collaboration," he said. "It was thought that if they came together as one, then there would be synergy and reduction or elimination of duplicated services."

On the informal sector, Dr Naab acknowledged that taxing individuals in that space had proven difficult, but said GRA was not prepared to leave them outside the system.

"They are making income, but they have to be taxed anyway," he said. "The modified taxation basically are persons whose turnover are so small that we still would want them to actually contribute."

He clarified that the scheme applies only to individuals, including sole proprietors who do not file accounts with the Registrar of Companies, and not to registered companies, which remain subject to the standard corporate tax framework.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group