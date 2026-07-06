I used to sell Chinese clothes in London – Konnected Minds Podcast founder

Long before launching the Konnected Minds Podcast, Derrick Abaitey was already finding creative ways to earn extra income as a college student in London.

What started as a random message from a stranger on Skype soon became one of his earliest business ventures, giving him a taste of entrepreneurship while he was still in school.

Sharing his entrepreneurship journey on The Career Trail program, on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, Abaitey revealed that he began selling Chinese clothing and footwear to his fellow students after taking a chance on an online supplier.

"While I was in college in London, I was sitting by the PC on Skype one day when a lady added me. She said she sold Chinese clothes, and I said, 'Cool.' She sent me pictures and asked if I'd like to buy some," he recalled.

Although he was initially skeptical, Derrick decided to test the seller's credibility by placing a small order.

"I asked her, 'How do I know this is legit?' She told me to try it out," he said.

Using money from his weekly allowance and income he earned from small technology-related jobs, he purchased a pair of blue Nike trainers through Western Union.

"In those days, they used to pay us £30 a week. I added that to some money I made from tech things I used to do and ordered one pair," he revealed.

About two weeks later, the trainers arrived just as promised.

Once he was convinced the supplier was genuine, Abaitey saw a business opportunity.

"I collected more pictures from the woman and started showing them to my friends. If you wanted something, I'd order it for you, add my margin and sell it to you," he shared.

The small venture became one of several side hustles he pursued while studying, reflecting the entrepreneurial mindset he had developed from an early age.

To supplement his income even further, Abaitey later took up a part-time job at London's iconic O2 arena, where he worked as a cashier during concerts and live events.

"A few months later, I took a job at The O2. I was serving people as a cashier whenever Elton John and other big artistes came to perform. I was doing that to make extra money as well," he mentioned.

Looking back, Abaitey said those experiences taught him the importance of creating opportunities instead of waiting for them. From importing clothes for classmates to juggling part-time work while in college, he says every hustle became a stepping stone on his journey to entrepreneurship.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.