Ghana positions itself as preferred outsourcing hub at London roundtable

The Business Outsourcing Services Association of Ghana (BOSAG), has hosted a High-Level Global Business Services Executive Roundtable in London to promote Ghana as a competitive outsourcing and digital services destination in the United Kingdom.

The event, held in collaboration with Ghana Digital Centres Limited (GDCL) and the Ghana High Commission at the Ghana High Commission in Belgrave Square, brought together senior government officials, global industry leaders, investors and ecosystem stakeholders to discuss opportunities in Ghana’s business process outsourcing (BPO) and digital services sector.

The discussions focused on Ghana’s readiness to serve the United Kingdom and European markets through its growing talent pool, digital infrastructure, and supportive policy environment.

Mr Samuel Kasumu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Archeva Outsourcing and former Senior Adviser to the UK Prime Minister, moderated the session and called for a change in global perceptions about Africa.

He said Africa was increasingly powering global industries through talent, innovation, and enterprise, adding that Ghana was well positioned to become a major player in the global services economy.

Mr Aquinas Tawiah Quansah, Deputy High Commissioner of Ghana to the United Kingdom, said Ghana was transitioning from a commodity-based economy to one driven by production, innovation, and value-added exports.

He said the Government’s 24-Hour Economy Agenda was designed to maximise productivity, create jobs and expand exports, with Global Business Services and BPO emerging as important pillars of economic transformation.

Mr Quansah noted that Ghana’s shared time zone with the United Kingdom, strong English proficiency and cultural affinity made it an attractive nearshore destination for service delivery.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Samuel Nartey George, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, said Ghana was determined to become Africa’s leading outsourcing and digital services hub.

He said the country’s strategy was anchored on digitalisation of public services, development of exportable digital products and integration into global markets through the African Continental Free Trade Area, which provides access to about 1.5 billion consumers.

The Minister highlighted Ghana’s strong fundamentals, including more than 100,000 graduates entering the workforce annually and a growing pool of over 500,000 English-speaking professionals.

Mr Dzifa Gunu, Chief Executive Officer of GDCL, said Ghana had moved beyond promotion to implementation, with the company serving as the government’s operational vehicle for infrastructure delivery, ecosystem development, and investor support.

Madam Mavis Ampah Sintim-Misa, Board Chair of the National Communications Authority, said Ghana had evolved into a high-capacity digital economy with more than 44 million mobile subscriptions and about 30 million active data subscriptions.

She said investments in submarine fibre cables, terrestrial fibre networks and broadband infrastructure had significantly improved connectivity, reliability, and the country’s ability to support large-scale outsourcing operations.

Mr Abdul Nasser Alidu Suglo, Chief Programme Officer of the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Secretariat, said the initiative sought to drive exports, increase productivity, and create jobs, with the BPO sector expected to play a pivotal role.

Industry leaders participating in a panel discussion said Ghana had matured into a scalable outsourcing destination, with companies already delivering services to major international clients while expanding into higher-value and technology-driven operations.

The Roundtable concluded with BOSAG reaffirming its commitment to attracting investment, strengthening industry collaboration and positioning Ghana as a preferred global business services destination.

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