Nurses to receive medical backpacks under Free Primary Healthcare programme

The Ministry of Health has introduced a new set of medical kits, including distinctive red backpacks, to support community health nurses under the free primary health care programme.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, told Joy News that the backpacks are designed to make nurses more visible and better equipped to deliver services at the community level.

“We have a red backpack that says free primary healthcare. Inside, we have a scale, a blood pressure monitor, a glucometer, a flashlight, and even a raincoat. These are basic tools for the community health nurse,” she said.

She explained that the initiative will empower nurses to provide early detection of conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, reducing the burden on referral hospitals.

“Early detection is good for everyone. It will decrease the backlog and the long lines in our referral hospitals,” she added.

Security concerns were addressed, with the Deputy Minister noting that nurses will carry identification cards and be formally introduced to community leaders before deployment.

She emphasised that community health nursing is already part of Ghana’s health system, and the new equipment simply enhances their work.

The free primary health care programme, launched on April 15, is being piloted in 150 districts, with health kiosks also set up in public spaces such as markets and lorry stations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.