Ministry of Health pays nurses’ arrears, announces plans to recruit 16,000 health workers

Minister of Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the payment of two months’ arrears to newly recruited nurses and outlined plans to recruit up to 16,000 health workers as part of efforts to strengthen the country’s healthcare system.

In a press release issued on April 28, the Ministry said the payment of arrears forms part of its commitment to addressing concerns raised by newly engaged nurses across the country.

It further assured affected personnel that additional payments covering three months—May to July 2026—would be made as previously announced.

The Ministry expressed appreciation to nurses and other stakeholders for their patience and cooperation, noting that government remains committed to building a stronger and more responsive health workforce to improve service delivery nationwide.

Officials also advised individuals facing challenges or seeking clarification on payments to contact the Human Resource for Health Development Directorate of the Ministry for assistance.

On recruitment, the Ministry disclosed that it is working towards engaging about 16,000 health professionals this year. It indicated that financial clearance has already been secured for about 8,000 positions, with efforts ongoing to obtain approval for the remaining slots.

The Ministry stressed that no recruitment would be undertaken without the necessary financial backing, adding that the approved clearances have been distributed across various health cadres to ensure a structured and gradual absorption of personnel into the health system.

Reiterating its commitment to transparency and fairness, the Ministry said the official recruitment portal remains the only authorised channel for all recruitment processes.

It acknowledged that the high number of applicants has placed pressure on the system, with some candidates experiencing difficulties accessing the portal.

The Ministry described the resulting concerns as understandable and assured applicants that steps are being taken to secure additional clearances to accommodate more qualified health professionals.

The latest update comes amid ongoing efforts by the government to address workforce gaps in the health sector and improve access to quality healthcare services across the country.

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