EU velocity cycling tour for sustainability kicks off in Tamale with 106km opening ride

The European Union officially launched its highly anticipated 800-kilometre cycling tour for sustainability on April 12, 2026, at a vibrant and well-attended event at Jubilee Park in Tamale, marking the powerful start of a journey from Tamale to Accra.

Led by the European Union Delegation to Ghana, the tour underscores the EU’s continued commitment to promoting sustainable lifestyles, climate awareness, and environmentally conscious mobility.

The launch brought together key dignitaries, including the Northern Regional Minister,Ali Adolf; the EU Ambassador to Ghana, Rune Skinnebach; his deputy, Jonas Cleas; and representatives from the Ghana Police Service and emergency health services, who were present to ensure a safe and well-coordinated ride.

The tour is sponsored by Twellium Industries, producers of Verna Mineral Water and Bigoo Drinks, whose support is providing hydration and energy throughout the journey.

Following the ceremonial launch, cyclists embarked on the first leg of the tour, covering 106 kilometres from Tamale to Buipe.

The opening ride was symbolic, with the Northern Regional Minister and the EU Ambassador joining cyclists from both Accra and Tamale, demonstrating a shared commitment to sustainability and active mobility.

Upon arrival in Buipe, the team paid a courtesy visit to the traditional leader, the Buipe Wura, Abdulai Jinapor, as a mark of respect and to formally introduce the purpose of the tour to the community.

The visit reflected the tour’s emphasis not only on environmental advocacy but also on cultural engagement and community connection.

The Buipe Wura warmly welcomed the delegation and expressed enthusiasm about the initiative and its impact.

In a show of strong local support, he announced his intention to join the cyclists, alongside the Dutch Ambassador to Ghana, Jakob Linulf, and Pavel Bilek, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, for the 166-kilometre leg of the journey from Buipe to Techiman.

The successful completion of the first 106 kilometres sets a strong tone for the days ahead, as the EU-led tour continues its journey southward, championing sustainability, unity, and climate-conscious action across Ghana.

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