MEST Africa announces 12 EdTech startups for third cohort of Mastercard Foundation fellowship

Audio By Carbonatix
MEST Africa has announced the selection of 12 Ghanaian EdTech startups for the third cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, marking a growing push to transform digital learning across the country.
Unveiling the cohort in Accra, MEST Africa said the latest intake brings the total number of locally supported EdTech solutions under the programme to 36 since its launch in Ghana in 2024.
“This milestone proves that high-quality digital education is no longer a distant goal but a present reality,” said Angela Duho, adding that the development signals “a major shift in how knowledge is delivered in the modern classroom.”
The 2026 cohort features startups operating across seven regions, offering solutions in areas such as teacher training, exam preparation, school management systems, and gamified learning tools.
Programme data shows the fellowship has so far impacted over 691,000 learners nationwide, including more than 337,000 young women. It has also reached over 105,000 rural learners and nearly 20,000 persons with disabilities, highlighting its focus on inclusion.
According to Wariko Waita, Director at the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning at the Mastercard Foundation, the initiative sits at a critical intersection of education reform and technology.
“Technology is accelerating how education can reach those who have historically been excluded,” he said.
The selected startups include firms such as Robotek, Syllabus Gh, and EduSpots, among others, each providing tailored digital solutions to address gaps in Ghana’s education system, particularly in underserved communities.
Over the next six months, the companies will receive training, mentorship, and up to $60,000 in equity-free funding, followed by an additional year of post-programme support to scale their operations.
MEST Africa, established in 2008 as the non-profit arm of Meltwater, has trained more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in over 90 startups across Africa.
The fellowship, launched in 2019, continues to play a key role in supporting innovation in education, particularly in K-12, tertiary, and vocational training sectors in Ghana.
Latest Stories
-
Five communities burnt in a chieftaincy clash in Gushegu district
49 seconds
-
Ghana Jazz Orchestra debuts on International Jazz Day
3 minutes
-
Tsatsu Tsikata has influenced the quality of legal thinking – Vice President
6 minutes
-
Transport operators cancel planned fare increase after government intervention
15 minutes
-
Former A-G Ayikoi Otoo explains High Court jurisdiction in A-G, OSP prosecutorial ruling
17 minutes
-
Tsatsu Tsikata’s legacy merits national gratitude – Betty Mould-Iddrisu
21 minutes
-
NDC used ‘ORAL’ as propaganda & PR to win votes – Abu Jinapor
35 minutes
-
RCee strengthens highlife’s new wave with release of ‘Young Daddy EP’
35 minutes
-
Ghana, Spain deepen ties with scholarships to boost women’s education and leadership
36 minutes
-
AMA receives ultra-modern audio-visual van to boost public communication
37 minutes
-
Edem Senanu questions High Court jurisdiction over AG, OSP prosecutorial power ruling
44 minutes
-
Loud campaign, silent courts: Is ORAL becoming the biggest political scam of the decade?
44 minutes
-
Tsikata’s legacy should inspire next generation of Lawyers – Chief Justice
50 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Performance reviews as strategic tools
50 minutes
-
Tsatsu Tsikata among ‘Rare Breed’ of lawyers – Chief Justice
53 minutes