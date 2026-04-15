MEST Africa announces 12 EdTech startups for third cohort of Mastercard Foundation fellowship

MEST Africa has announced the selection of 12 Ghanaian EdTech startups for the third cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, marking a growing push to transform digital learning across the country.

Unveiling the cohort in Accra, MEST Africa said the latest intake brings the total number of locally supported EdTech solutions under the programme to 36 since its launch in Ghana in 2024.

“This milestone proves that high-quality digital education is no longer a distant goal but a present reality,” said Angela Duho, adding that the development signals “a major shift in how knowledge is delivered in the modern classroom.”

The 2026 cohort features startups operating across seven regions, offering solutions in areas such as teacher training, exam preparation, school management systems, and gamified learning tools.

Programme data shows the fellowship has so far impacted over 691,000 learners nationwide, including more than 337,000 young women. It has also reached over 105,000 rural learners and nearly 20,000 persons with disabilities, highlighting its focus on inclusion.

According to Wariko Waita, Director at the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning at the Mastercard Foundation, the initiative sits at a critical intersection of education reform and technology.

“Technology is accelerating how education can reach those who have historically been excluded,” he said.

The selected startups include firms such as Robotek, Syllabus Gh, and EduSpots, among others, each providing tailored digital solutions to address gaps in Ghana’s education system, particularly in underserved communities.

Over the next six months, the companies will receive training, mentorship, and up to $60,000 in equity-free funding, followed by an additional year of post-programme support to scale their operations.

MEST Africa, established in 2008 as the non-profit arm of Meltwater, has trained more than 2,000 entrepreneurs and invested in over 90 startups across Africa.

The fellowship, launched in 2019, continues to play a key role in supporting innovation in education, particularly in K-12, tertiary, and vocational training sectors in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.