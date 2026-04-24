NAP, Mastercard Foundation/GEA support 63 apprentices, trainers in Hohoe

A total of 63 apprentices and trainers have received start-up kits under the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) and the Mastercard Foundation in partnership with the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) Business in a Box (BizBox) – Agric Apprenticeship2Entrepreneur project.

The items included aprons, disposable gloves, T-shirts, headscarves, trampolines, local stoves, basins, toolkit boxes, hairdryers, industrial sewing machines, and cooking pots.

Presenting the items, the Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Prosper Kumi, reiterated the importance of maintenance culture and urged beneficiaries to take proper care of the equipment.

He said the number of beneficiaries indicated efforts to reduce unemployment in the municipality, adding that artisans also earned income when given such support.

Mr Kumi expressed gratitude to the donors, noting that the intervention would help beneficiaries realise their ambitions.

The Hohoe Municipal Coordinator of the BizBox Project, Passover Rebirth, said there would be follow-ups to ensure proper use of the items so that others could also benefit.

The beneficiaries expressed appreciation for the support, stating that it would improve their standards of living.

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