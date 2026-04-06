We own the strategy, its not head office decision – GCB MD positions bank as engine of Ghana’s economy

Farihan Alhassan, GCB Bank MD

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, says the bank’s local decision-making power places it at the heart of Ghana’s economic growth.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Tuesday, he described his transition from multinational banks as both “a great journey and an interesting transition.”

“I get that question a lot, having worked in Barclays for so many years and in Standard Bank, my career has been within the multinationals.”

He explained that while multinational institutions offer structure and advantages, their strategies are often shaped externally.

“In the multinational space, things are done differently, but it comes with a lot of advantages as well. In the multinational space, you are executing strategy from the head office.”

He contrasted this with the flexibility of a local bank like GCB.

“In the local bank space, in the GCB space, you actually own the strategy.”

According to him, this independence allows the bank to align directly with Ghana’s development needs.

“And the strategies that come from the multinationals may not necessarily address Ghana's economic priorities.”

Mr Alhassan stressed that GCB’s role goes beyond banking, positioning it as a key player in the real sector.

“As a bank like GCB, which is the leading bank in Ghana, you want to be seen to be playing in the real sector.”

He pointed to the bank’s responsiveness to everyday economic actors.

“And so when that farmer approaches you for a loan facility, when that woman in Makola comes to your needs for some support, when that manufacturer needs to put up an industry, you don't need to make a case at the headquarters.”

He said decisions are made locally and quickly. “You need to make that decision in Ghana.”

This, he noted, gives the bank a deeper sense of purpose. “It comes with some fulfilment that you're actually supporting the real sector.”

He concluded that the bank’s impact is tied directly to national progress. “You're advancing Ghana's economy in a very timely, agile manner.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.