We own the strategy, its not head office decision – GCB MD positions bank as engine of Ghana’s economy

Audio By Carbonatix
Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, says the bank’s local decision-making power places it at the heart of Ghana’s economic growth.
Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Tuesday, he described his transition from multinational banks as both “a great journey and an interesting transition.”
“I get that question a lot, having worked in Barclays for so many years and in Standard Bank, my career has been within the multinationals.”
He explained that while multinational institutions offer structure and advantages, their strategies are often shaped externally.
“In the multinational space, things are done differently, but it comes with a lot of advantages as well. In the multinational space, you are executing strategy from the head office.”
He contrasted this with the flexibility of a local bank like GCB.
“In the local bank space, in the GCB space, you actually own the strategy.”
According to him, this independence allows the bank to align directly with Ghana’s development needs.
“And the strategies that come from the multinationals may not necessarily address Ghana's economic priorities.”
Mr Alhassan stressed that GCB’s role goes beyond banking, positioning it as a key player in the real sector.
“As a bank like GCB, which is the leading bank in Ghana, you want to be seen to be playing in the real sector.”
He pointed to the bank’s responsiveness to everyday economic actors.
“And so when that farmer approaches you for a loan facility, when that woman in Makola comes to your needs for some support, when that manufacturer needs to put up an industry, you don't need to make a case at the headquarters.”
He said decisions are made locally and quickly. “You need to make that decision in Ghana.”
This, he noted, gives the bank a deeper sense of purpose. “It comes with some fulfilment that you're actually supporting the real sector.”
He concluded that the bank’s impact is tied directly to national progress. “You're advancing Ghana's economy in a very timely, agile manner.”
Latest Stories
-
Prudential Life settles GH¢100,000 medical bills under its PRUCares Valentine Experience Initiative
4 hours
-
Wa West Picnic: Peter Lanchene Toobu champions peace, health and unity in landmark celebration
4 hours
-
Dr Mensah Market flooded after downpour in Kumasi
4 hours
-
Armed men reportedly storm Adjen Kotoku Onion Market amid tensions
5 hours
-
Tecco Mensah writes: Why football fans must look beyond statistics
6 hours
-
Police recover stolen Honda CR-V in Kumasi within 48 hours
7 hours
-
Apetorku Gbodzi 2026 Festival opens in Dagbamete with development focus
7 hours
-
President Mahama arrives in Lyon to co-chair One Health Summit
7 hours
-
Beverly View Plus Hotel draws crowds amid coastal Easter rush in Volta
7 hours
-
Maiden Zongo Festival held in Wa amid calls to tackle drug abuse among the youth
7 hours
-
FDA warns of fake HIV test kits on Ghanaian market
8 hours
-
Africa urged to build resilient health systems as donor support tightens
8 hours
-
Easter gesture: Ablakwa settles medical bills for 85 North Tongu constituents
10 hours
-
Africa must harness its population strength—Titus-Glover
10 hours
-
Visa-free access doesn’t mean unlimited stay – Lom Ahlijah
10 hours