No more waiting for head office – GCB boss pushes Ghana-first banking

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan

Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan, says his move from multinational banking to a local institution has shifted decision-making power closer to Ghana’s economic needs.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Tuesday, he described the transition as both “great” and “interesting” after years of working with global banks.

“I get that question a lot, having worked in Barclays for so many years and in Standard Bank, as my career has been within the multinationals.”

He said that while multinational banking offers advantages, it often limits local autonomy.

“In the multinational space, things are done differently, but it comes with a lot of advantages as well. In the multinational space, you are executing strategy from the head office.”

According to him, that model does not always align with Ghana’s priorities.

“And the strategies that come from the multinationals may not necessarily address Ghana’s economic priorities.”

At GCB, he said, the approach is different and more responsive. “In the local bank space, in the GCB space, you actually own the strategy.”

He stressed that this independence allows quicker and more relevant decisions.

“As a bank like GCB, which is the leading bank in Ghana, you want to be seen to be playing in the real sector.”

He pointed to everyday customers as the real focus of this approach.

“And so when that farmer approaches you for a loan facility, when that woman in Makola comes to your needs for some support, when that manufacturer needs to put up an industry, you don’t need to make a case at the headquarters.”

Instead, he said, decisions are made locally. “You need to make that decision in Ghana.”

Mr Alhassan noted that this shift brings a deeper sense of purpose, as "It comes with some fulfilment that you’re actually supporting the real sector.”

He added that the model allows banks to respond faster to economic needs. “You’re advancing Ghana’s economy in a very timely, agile manner.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.