Free Primary Healthcare Programme set for take-off — Health Ministry confirms readiness

The Ministry of Health has announced it is fully prepared to roll out the government’s Free Primary Healthcare programme nationwide, signaling a major step toward improving access to essential health services and achieving universal health coverage.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Tony Goodman, disclosed in an interview on Channel One Newsroom on Saturday, April 11, that all critical groundwork required for the implementation of the policy has been completed.

According to him, the Ministry has put in place the necessary structures to ensure a smooth and effective take-off of the initiative, which is expected to significantly ease access to basic healthcare services across the country.

“What it takes to implement such a policy, what we have to do as a ministry has been done,” he stated.

As part of preparations, Goodman revealed that infrastructure development is already underway, with new health centres being constructed to support the programme.

He noted that approximately 30 facilities are currently at various stages of construction across the country, including in busy areas such as the Madina market.

“As I speak to you, we have what we call health centres which will also be part of this programme. They are being put up. If you go to Madina market, some are being put up there…so far about 30 are being constructed,” he explained.

Beyond infrastructure, the Ministry has also intensified stakeholder engagements aimed at refining the implementation process and addressing concerns within the health sector.

Goodman indicated that consultations began last week and are ongoing, with a recent engagement held in Dodowa.

“We’ve taken their concerns on board and we are ready to roll out this programme,” he added.

The Free Primary Healthcare initiative is expected to shift focus from curative care to preventive and promotive healthcare, a move the Ministry believes will reduce congestion at major hospitals while encouraging early detection and management of health conditions.

“It is not for the fun of it, but to make sure that the people of this country receive healthcare, reduce the rush to the hospital, identify people at the early stage, and help them manage their conditions. We are looking at the promotive and preventive aspect of healthcare,” Goodman emphasised.

On eligibility, he clarified that the programme will be accessible to all Ghanaians living in the country, underscoring government’s commitment to inclusive healthcare delivery.

“The criteria is you being a Ghanaian and you live in this country,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has reiterated government’s resolve to roll out the policy before the end of April 2026.

The initiative forms a key part of broader efforts to strengthen the healthcare system and move Ghana closer to achieving universal health coverage.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.