Health Ministry warns nursing training college heads over admission quotas, timeline breaches

The Ministry of Health is warning of strict compliance with admission guidelines issued to heads of health training institutions for this year’s admission window.

Director of Human Resources at the Ministry, Frederick Mensah-Acheampong, says adherence to established guidelines, particularly regarding admission quotas and timelines, is non-negotiable.

He revealed that the quota system was arrived at after taking into consideration infrastructure assessment, faculty capacity, and national health workforce.

The Ministry of Health in March this year opened investigations into the operations of two principals of nursing training colleges.

The suspension of principals of Nkanchina College of Nursing and Nalerigu Nurses and Midwifery Training College were announced by Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh following preliminary investigations.

The duo have since been on suspension for alleged over-admission of students in the 2025/2026 academic year admissions and, in some cases, the introduction of unapproved programmes of study.

Addressing heads of health training institutions at their 2026 annual health conference in Kumasi, Director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Health, Frederick Mensah-Acheampong, warned the heads of consequences if they ignore admission quotas and timelines.

“As we commence this year's admission process, I wish to emphasize the importance of strict compliance with the admission guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health, especially the issue of quotas.

Quotas are determined after careful workforce planning, infrastructure assessment, faculty capacity, national health workforce requirements, and I therefore urge all principals and directors to adhere strictly to their approved quotas.

Equally important is adherence to the approved admission timelines to ensure uniformity, efficiency, and fairness across all health training institutions. We must ensure that every admission decision reflects our shared vision of excellence, integrity, fairness, and accountability."

Mr. Mensah-Acheampong announced the commencement of new post-basic specialist nursing programmes in some selected training institutions for the upcoming academic year.

“One of the major policy directives which continue—which will continue in the coming academic year that we are looking forward for is the commencement of the new post-basic specialist nursing programs in selected training institutions,” he said.

“These programs are intended to augment the country's pool of specialist nurses and address the emerging healthcare needs while positioning Ghana as a competitive contributor to the global health workforce,”Mr. Frderick Mensah-Acheampong added.

The introduction of the programmes, he said, forms part of a broader government agenda to strengthen health service delivery as at least 500 students, the first cohort of the programme, are admitted to school.

The training module is designed to shift medical training from complex theory to practically led clinical programmes with the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Korle-Bu, the Perioperative and Critical Care School in Korle-Bu, the NMTC in Kumasi, the ENT School in Kumasi, and the NMTC in Tamale as the initial centres.

“The specialist programs roll out this year in five schools include critical care nursing, emergency nursing, cardiology nursing, endocrinology nursing, nephrology nursing, and oncology nursing.

The pioneer institutions selected for the phase one of this program include: the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, Korle-Bu, Perioperative and Critical Care School in Korle-Bu; Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Kumasi, ENT School in Kumasi, and Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Tamale.”

“Quality health education can only be achieved when academic excellence is supported by strong regulatory oversight."

Meanwhile, Mr. Acheampong-Mensah announced promotion interviews will be held systematically twice every year with 2026 Promotion Guidelines dispatched to all health training institutions.

The new reforms, he noted, were to prevent staff from being disadvantaged.

This year’s annual conference was under the theme, “Bridging Pathways and Harmonizing Entry Standards for Quality Advanced Healthcare Training.”

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